

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Senior Plc (SNR.L), a maker of technology components and systems, said on Tuesday that it has received a 5-year contract from Rolls Royce Holdings Plc (RYCEF.PK, RR.L, RYCEY.PK),for the supply of aerofoils for the Pearl engine family.



Financial terms of the contract are not known.



'The Pearl engine family is the power plant of choice on multiple in-production and upcoming ultra-long range business jet platforms,' Senior said in a statement.



Manufacturing will be undertaken at Senior Aerospace Thailand or SAT, Chonburi.



