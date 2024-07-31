BWA Group Plc - Appointment of Non-Executive Director
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 31
31 July 2024
BWA Group PLC
("BWA", or the "Company")
Appointment of Non-Executive Director
BWA (AQSE:BWAP) the mining investment company with licences in Cameroon and Canada, announces the appointment with effect from 1 August 2024 of Mr Peter Taylor as a non-executive Director to advise the BWA group of companies on the development and operation of its exploration and mining interests. Mr Taylor is a graduate of the Camborne School of Mines and was previously the Chief Executive Officer of London AIM listed Pathfinder Minerals plc. He has extensive experience of exploration and mining including, the Moebase and Naburi heavy mineral sands mining licences in Mozambique and, as former Chief Operating Officer of dual listed (Canadian TSX:V/AIM) Afferro Mining Inc, the New Liberty Gold Mine in Liberia and Nkout Iron Ore Project in Cameroon.
For further information on the Company, please visit www.bwagroupplc.com/index.html or:
BWA Group PLC
James Butterfield
Managing Director
+44 (0) 7770 225 253
enquiries@bwagroupplc.com
Allenby Capital Limited
Corporate Adviser
+44 (0)20 3328 5656
Nick Harriss/Lauren Wright
Oberon Capital
Broker
+44 (0)20 3179 5300
Nick Lovering/Adam Pollock
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the UK Market Abuse Regulation and the Directors of the Company are responsible for the release of this announcement.
Full name: Peter Taylor Wilson
Age: 62 years old
Current directorships/partnerships
Past directorships/partnerships
Mammoth Mining Ltd
Pathfinder Battery Commodities Ltd
IM Minerals Limited
Pathfinder Minerals plc
Other disclosures (administrations/insolvencies etc)
None
Shareholding/Interest in the Company
None