BWA Group Plc - Appointment of Non-Executive Director

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 31

31 July 2024

BWA Group PLC

("BWA", or the "Company")

Appointment of Non-Executive Director

BWA (AQSE:BWAP) the mining investment company with licences in Cameroon and Canada, announces the appointment with effect from 1 August 2024 of Mr Peter Taylor as a non-executive Director to advise the BWA group of companies on the development and operation of its exploration and mining interests. Mr Taylor is a graduate of the Camborne School of Mines and was previously the Chief Executive Officer of London AIM listed Pathfinder Minerals plc. He has extensive experience of exploration and mining including, the Moebase and Naburi heavy mineral sands mining licences in Mozambique and, as former Chief Operating Officer of dual listed (Canadian TSX:V/AIM) Afferro Mining Inc, the New Liberty Gold Mine in Liberia and Nkout Iron Ore Project in Cameroon.

For further information on the Company, please visit www.bwagroupplc.com/index.html

Full name: Peter Taylor Wilson

Age: 62 years old