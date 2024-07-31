Anzeige
PR Newswire
31.07.2024
BWA Group Plc - Appointment of Non-Executive Director

BWA Group Plc - Appointment of Non-Executive Director

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 31

31 July 2024

BWA Group PLC

("BWA", or the "Company")

Appointment of Non-Executive Director

BWA (AQSE:BWAP) the mining investment company with licences in Cameroon and Canada, announces the appointment with effect from 1 August 2024 of Mr Peter Taylor as a non-executive Director to advise the BWA group of companies on the development and operation of its exploration and mining interests. Mr Taylor is a graduate of the Camborne School of Mines and was previously the Chief Executive Officer of London AIM listed Pathfinder Minerals plc. He has extensive experience of exploration and mining including, the Moebase and Naburi heavy mineral sands mining licences in Mozambique and, as former Chief Operating Officer of dual listed (Canadian TSX:V/AIM) Afferro Mining Inc, the New Liberty Gold Mine in Liberia and Nkout Iron Ore Project in Cameroon.

For further information on the Company, please visit www.bwagroupplc.com/index.html or:

BWA Group PLC

James Butterfield

Managing Director

+44 (0) 7770 225 253

enquiries@bwagroupplc.com

Allenby Capital Limited

Corporate Adviser

+44 (0)20 3328 5656

Nick Harriss/Lauren Wright

Oberon Capital

Broker

+44 (0)20 3179 5300

Nick Lovering/Adam Pollock

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the UK Market Abuse Regulation and the Directors of the Company are responsible for the release of this announcement.

Full name: Peter Taylor Wilson

Age: 62 years old

Current directorships/partnerships

Past directorships/partnerships

Mammoth Mining Ltd

Pathfinder Battery Commodities Ltd

IM Minerals Limited

Pathfinder Minerals plc

Other disclosures (administrations/insolvencies etc)

None

Shareholding/Interest in the Company

None


