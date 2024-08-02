Anzeige
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Stuttgart
02.08.24
08:38 Uhr
4,220 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
02.08.2024 08:31 Uhr
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
02-Aug-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on Thursday, 1 August 2024 Numis Securities 
Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the 
capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme 
announced on 26 July 2024. 
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            80,000 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            378.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            362.00p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            370.6433p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 285,776 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 188,760,674.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 01/08/2024

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 80,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 370.6433

Individual transactions 

Transaction 
Number of ordinary shares     price      Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased                     Time)            number           venue 
                 (pence per 
                 share) 
852                378.00      08:49:04          00070856184TRLO0      XLON 
109                377.50      08:49:08          00070856186TRLO0      XLON 
820                377.50      08:49:08          00070856187TRLO0      XLON 
865                376.50      08:49:21          00070856196TRLO0      XLON 
57                374.50      08:50:33          00070856215TRLO0      XLON 
686                374.50      08:51:43          00070856241TRLO0      XLON 
25000               375.00      09:17:03          00070856944TRLO0      XLON 
555                372.50      09:17:09          00070856946TRLO0      XLON 
210                372.50      09:17:09          00070856947TRLO0      XLON 
4                 372.50      09:17:09          00070856948TRLO0      XLON 
804                373.00      09:18:36          00070856970TRLO0      XLON 
13                373.50      09:18:36          00070856971TRLO0      XLON 
366                373.50      09:18:36          00070856972TRLO0      XLON 
400                373.00      09:20:13          00070857033TRLO0      XLON 
244                373.00      09:20:13          00070857034TRLO0      XLON 
751                378.00      12:31:50          00070862850TRLO0      XLON 
6                 376.50      12:56:46          00070863384TRLO0      XLON 
21                376.50      12:56:46          00070863385TRLO0      XLON 
326                376.50      12:56:46          00070863386TRLO0      XLON 
406                376.50      12:56:46          00070863389TRLO0      XLON 
745                377.00      13:18:48          00070864031TRLO0      XLON 
70                377.50      13:35:30          00070864433TRLO0      XLON 
636                377.50      13:36:22          00070864458TRLO0      XLON 
824                377.00      13:36:22          00070864459TRLO0      XLON 
787                377.50      13:59:27          00070865063TRLO0      XLON 
139                377.00      14:00:03          00070865096TRLO0      XLON 
567                377.00      14:00:23          00070865126TRLO0      XLON 
847                377.00      14:00:23          00070865127TRLO0      XLON 
665                375.50      14:17:57          00070865550TRLO0      XLON 
179                375.50      14:17:57          00070865551TRLO0      XLON 
839                373.50      14:22:11          00070865684TRLO0      XLON 
667                374.50      14:44:59          00070866588TRLO0      XLON 
53                374.50      14:44:59          00070866589TRLO0      XLON 
53                373.50      14:50:01          00070866763TRLO0      XLON 
755                373.50      14:50:01          00070866764TRLO0      XLON 
703                373.50      14:50:01          00070866765TRLO0      XLON 
798                372.00      14:51:06          00070866796TRLO0      XLON 
115                371.50      14:51:10          00070866798TRLO0      XLON 
395                371.50      14:51:10          00070866799TRLO0      XLON 
411                371.50      14:51:51          00070866810TRLO0      XLON 
419                370.50      15:01:35          00070867085TRLO0      XLON 
21                370.50      15:01:35          00070867086TRLO0      XLON 
710                370.50      15:01:35          00070867087TRLO0      XLON 
288                370.50      15:01:35          00070867088TRLO0      XLON 
780                369.50      15:04:59          00070867230TRLO0      XLON 
57                369.00      15:06:50          00070867281TRLO0      XLON 
747                369.00      15:06:50          00070867282TRLO0      XLON 
856                369.00      15:06:50          00070867283TRLO0      XLON 
759                367.00      15:09:22          00070867384TRLO0      XLON 
826                366.50      15:19:10          00070868205TRLO0      XLON 
404                366.00      15:21:45          00070868352TRLO0      XLON 
159                366.00      15:21:45          00070868353TRLO0      XLON 
217                366.00      15:21:45          00070868354TRLO0      XLON 
769                364.50      15:31:31          00070868885TRLO0      XLON 
565                364.50      15:46:31          00070869690TRLO0      XLON 
203                364.50      15:46:31          00070869691TRLO0      XLON 
64                364.50      15:46:31          00070869692TRLO0      XLON 
140                363.00      15:47:09          00070869741TRLO0      XLON 
21                363.00      15:47:09          00070869742TRLO0      XLON 
624                363.00      15:47:09          00070869743TRLO0      XLON 
861                363.00      15:47:09          00070869744TRLO0      XLON 
843                362.50      15:47:09          00070869745TRLO0      XLON 
172                362.00      15:52:08          00070870028TRLO0      XLON 
542                362.00      15:55:03          00070870169TRLO0      XLON 
737                362.00      15:55:03          00070870170TRLO0      XLON 
196                364.00      15:56:59          00070870487TRLO0      XLON 
855                365.00      16:01:49          00070870640TRLO0      XLON 
364                365.00      16:03:45          00070870713TRLO0      XLON 
21                365.00      16:03:45          00070870714TRLO0      XLON 
26                365.00      16:03:45          00070870715TRLO0      XLON 
388                365.00      16:03:45          00070870716TRLO0      XLON 
750                365.00      16:04:00          00070870768TRLO0      XLON 
975                365.00      16:04:00          00070870769TRLO0      XLON 
335                365.00      16:04:00          00070870776TRLO0      XLON 
481                365.00      16:04:01          00070870777TRLO0      XLON 
112                365.50      16:08:00          00070870976TRLO0      XLON 
200                365.50      16:08:00          00070870977TRLO0      XLON 
398                365.00      16:08:08          00070870979TRLO0      XLON 
56                365.00      16:08:08          00070870980TRLO0      XLON 
94                365.00      16:08:08          00070870981TRLO0      XLON 
116                365.00      16:08:08          00070870982TRLO0      XLON 
135                365.00      16:08:08          00070870983TRLO0      XLON 
1067               365.00      16:09:58          00070871060TRLO0      XLON 
78                365.00      16:10:01          00070871066TRLO0      XLON 
84                365.00      16:10:03          00070871067TRLO0      XLON 
145                365.00      16:12:38          00070871209TRLO0      XLON 
34                365.50      16:13:15          00070871226TRLO0      XLON 
1596               366.50      16:14:19          00070871256TRLO0      XLON 
1807               366.50      16:14:19          00070871257TRLO0      XLON 
1590               366.00      16:19:18          00070871497TRLO0      XLON 
270                365.50      16:19:18          00070871498TRLO0      XLON 
700                366.00      16:19:18          00070871499TRLO0      XLON 
272                366.00      16:19:18          00070871500TRLO0      XLON 
113                366.00      16:19:18          00070871501TRLO0      XLON 
409                365.50      16:20:03          00070871574TRLO0      XLON 
850                365.50      16:20:03          00070871575TRLO0      XLON 
756                365.50      16:20:03          00070871576TRLO0      XLON 
825                365.00      16:20:36          00070871598TRLO0      XLON 
712                365.00      16:20:36          00070871599TRLO0      XLON 
157                365.00      16:21:34          00070871725TRLO0      XLON 
89                365.00      16:21:34          00070871726TRLO0      XLON 
700                365.00      16:21:34          00070871727TRLO0      XLON 
804                365.00      16:21:58          00070871761TRLO0      XLON 
752                365.00      16:21:58          00070871762TRLO0      XLON 
694                364.50      16:21:58          00070871763TRLO0      XLON 
44                364.50      16:21:58          00070871764TRLO0      XLON 
169                364.50      16:22:56          00070871964TRLO0      XLON 
272                364.50      16:22:56          00070871965TRLO0      XLON 
40                364.50      16:22:56          00070871966TRLO0      XLON 
787                365.00      16:23:14          00070872053TRLO0      XLON 
732                365.00      16:23:28          00070872083TRLO0      XLON 
200                365.00      16:23:42          00070872128TRLO0      XLON 
3223               365.00      16:23:42          00070872129TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc 
 
Deutsche Numis 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker, 
Euronext Dublin Sponsor 
Don Harrington                 +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Dearbhla Gallagher 
William Hall 
 
Sodali & Co 
Public relations                +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Elly Williamson                molten@sodali.com 
Christopher Flame

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them to transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships. We believe it is our role to support the entrepreneurs who will invent the future, and that future is being built, today, in Europe.

As at 31 March 2024, Molten Ventures had a diverse portfolio with shareholdings in 118 companies, 20 of which represent our Core holdings and account for 62% of the Gross Portfolio Value. Our Core companies include Thought Machine, Coachhub, Aiven, Ledger and Aircall. We invest across four sectors: Enterprise Technology, Hardware and Deeptech, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health and Wellness, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. We look for high-growth companies operating in new markets, with high potential for global expansion, strong IP, powerful technology, and strong management teams to deliver success. We also look for businesses with the potential to generate strong margins to ensure rapid, sustainable growth in substantial addressable markets.

A member of the London Stock Exchange's FTSE 250, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, we have deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP520m to 31 March 2024. For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
        2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital 
Sequence No.:  338064 
EQS News ID:  1959481 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1959481&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 02, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
