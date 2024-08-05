GECI International: Brazilian subsidiary AS+ Do Brasil, awarded best subcontractor in South America, ramps up its development in Technology and Smart City

GECI International, a Digital and Technology specialist, is proud to announce that for the third year running, its Brazilian subsidiary, AS+ Do Brasil, has been awarded Best Supplier in South America by a world leader in information and communications technologies. This distinction highlights AS+ Do Brasil's efforts and commitment to delivering high-quality subcontracting services in Technology and Smart City.

Successful, long-term partnerships with IT leaders

Since 2019, AS+ Do Brasil has built a reputation for delivering innovative, high-performance solutions in the installation and deployment of mobile networks and technologies in South America, working closely with market leaders such as Ericsson, Huawei or ZTE. These strategic partnerships have enabled AS+ Do Brasil to stand out for its ability to take on complex technological challenges while meeting rigorous quality and service standards. Thanks to this trust-based relationship, the subsidiary has accelerated its development, with a 74% growth in sales at constant exchange rates in 2023-24, following a 29% increase the previous year.

A commitment to excellence and innovation

"This new award confirms our strong positions in the South American market, where our subsidiary is a benchmark partner for the deployment of new digital technologies," said Serge Bitboul, Chairman and CEO of GECI International. "This award is the result of our ongoing commitment to excellence and innovation, as well as the relentless hard work and dedication of our entire team. We are proud to contribute to the success of our customers, and backed by our high level of expertise, we are accelerating our development in Technology and Smart city in South America with the extension of our offerings and the marketing of new cutting-edge technological solutions."

Supporting the deployment of digital technologies in South America

With its 350-strong team of professionals, AS+ Do Brasil is one of the leading players in the installation of digital technologies in South America and stands out not only for its ability to respond effectively to strong demand for telecoms and network infrastructure equipment, but also for the expansion of its offering into new markets, such as intelligent equipment for smart cities.

Stimulating diversification in smart cities

In a fast-growing global smart cities market, estimated at $1.36 trillion in 2024 and projected at $3.84 trillion by 2029, with an average annual growth rate of 23.2%[1], GECI International has built strategic international partnerships aimed at developing and marketing a range of innovative, sustainable solutions to target emerging, high-potential market segments, such as innovative urban mobility (ITMS - Intelligent Traffic Management System - solutions and smart parking), intelligent public safety (smart cameras, predictive analysis and real-time alerts) and urban connectivity (advanced infrastructures, intelligent street lighting, IoT sensors... ). Thanks to its technical expertise and proximity to customers, AS+ Do Brasil is targeting strategic positions in these new markets to meet growing demand in Brazil and Latin America.

Expanding the smart mobility management offering

In this context, the subsidiary will shortly be launching the marketing in Brazil of an interconnectable box for crossroads traffic management, designed to improve the flow of traffic. Developed by Gertrude SAEM, this smart box for traffic light control is an on-board solution that is modular, economical, easy to install, reliable, efficient and requires no heavy wiring. It can be adapted to the objectives of each city: user safety, traffic fluidity and environmental quality. The marketing of this new solution is part of an exclusive distribution agreement recently signed by GECI International for the Brazilian market.

These new developments highlights GECI International's commitment to offering cutting-edge technological solutions and promoting innovation in all its subsidiaries.



ABOUT GECI INTERNATIONAL

__________

"Smart Solutions for a Smart World"

GECI International is a specialist Technology and Digital group. Since it was founded in 1980, the Group has innovated to design and develop smart solutions, products and services for the Research, Industry and Service sectors.

Building on its recognized expertise, its ecosystem of technological and business partnerships, and its highly qualified capabilities, GECI International is rolling out a dynamic new entrepreneurial approach through customized solutions focused on the digital transformation, IT consulting, smart cities and emerging technologies. As a strategic partner, GECI International supports businesses and organizations with their drive for competitiveness, efficiency and effectiveness.

GECI International is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market. ISIN (shares): FR001400M1R1 - ALGEC.

CONTACTS

__________

GECI International - Investor Relations

Tel: +33 (0)1 46 12 00 00 / relation.investisseurs@geci.net

CALYPTUS - Cyril Combe

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 68 68 / geci@calyptus.net

[1] Source: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/smart-cities-market

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

nZlsZ8ZnZ2aYl5xpZZtpnGqXa2qWkmmdlpWbxmJqlcyVZ51inJmSbsXLZnFolm5s

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-87196-gi-developpement-bresil_ve-def.pdf