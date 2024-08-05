Cubic Defense: Cubic Set to Showcase Mission-Inspired Solutions at TechNet Augusta

Accelerate the Data Advantage for the Pacing Peer Fight

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2024 / Cubic Defense, a recognized industry leader in providing edge compute and networking, secure communications and expeditionary SATCOM, will demonstrate key capabilities that deliver assured data access at this year's TechNet Augusta, from August 20-22, at the Augusta Marriot at the Convention Center, Augusta, Georgia.

Cubic Set to Showcase at TechNet Augusta

Visit Cubic at booth #409 and speak with experts at TechNet Augusta.





"We're pleased to showcase our cutting-edge solutions to the TechNet community," shared Anthony Verna, SVP and GM of Cubic DTECH Mission Solutions. "Our consistent efforts in advancing our innovation roadmap are aimed at providing a strategic advantage at the tactical edge, ensuring that our warfighters are well-equipped for success across all mission scenarios."

Visit?Cubic at booth #409 and speak with experts who will demonstrate solutions to include:

Edge Compute and Networking: Provides a persistent information advantage, enabling users to connect, secure, and analyze data throughout the mission chain. The DTECH M3-SE, M3X, and ROIP Gateway are ideal platforms for tactical mission applications. The DTECH Fusion Edge High Performance Compute (eHPC) enables complex data-rich processing, such as AI/ML, at the edge, even in limited connectivity environments.

SATCOM Solutions: The portfolio of SATCOM terminals supports C5ISR communications and enables diversity and redundancy in contested and/or denied environments. FLEX terminal, combined with the GATR 950 and Intelsat's FlexMove service, delivers a global managed-broadband service with easy, reliable satellite connectivity. STORM V3 is a versatile Ku-band terminal for low Earth orbit satellite communications and functions as a mobile hotspot that can switch between cellular, Wi-Fi, or satellite to ensure optimal connectivity.

Secure Communications: Software Defined Radios and the Halo Multi-Link SATCOM antenna provide resilient communication and fill critical gaps in wideband tactical communications. They support Future Vertical Lift platforms and empower rapid modernization of software communications to keep pace with evolving threats.

To learn more about this event visit: TechNet Augusta 2024 | Cubic.

About Cubic

Cubic creates and delivers technology solutions in transportation that make people's lives easier by simplifying their daily journeys and defense capabilities that help promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. Led by our talented teams around the world, Cubic is driven to solve global challenges through innovation and service to our customers and partners.

Part of Cubic's portfolio of businesses, Cubic Defense provides networked Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) solutions and is a leading provider of live, virtual, constructive, and game-based training solutions for both U.S. and Allied Forces. These mission-inspired capabilities enable assured multi-domain access; converged digital intelligence; and superior readiness for defense, intelligence, security, and commercial missions. For more information, visit www.cubic.com.

Media Contacts:

Geri MacDonald

Cubic Defense

442.330.5205

geri.macdonald@cubic.com

Touchdown PR for Cubic Defense

Jocelyn Disque

512.599.4015

Cubicdefense@touchdownpr.com

SOURCE: Cubic Defense

