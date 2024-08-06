INSPIRE VETERINARY PARTNERS, INC.: Inspire Veterinary Partners Reaffirms Plans to Accelerate Acquisition and Growth Strategy Following Closing of Recent Public Offering

Strategy includes multiple paths for long-term growth in the economically resilient pet health and wellness marketplace

Company to leverage Enterprise-wide systems and tools which were enhanced over the last six quarters

New phases of growth will be aimed at existing and new verticals in the pet health sector

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP) ("Inspire" or the "Company"), an owner and provider of pet health care services throughout the U.S., today announced its commitment to accelerate its acquisition and growth strategy following its previously announced closing of a $6 million public offering.

"We believe that we have the building blocks in place to help achieve the next phase of our acquisition strategy and do so while driving strong growth and shareholder returns," said Kimball Carr, President & Chief Executive Officer of Inspire. "We remain early in our growth journey, with our strong base of veterinary hospitals, proven ability to create enduring client/pet relationships, and significant runway in core, existing, and new markets. Following our recently completed and successful public offering, I am excited about taking our growth strategies to the next level to serve more and more pets around the nation. At the same time, we intend to combine financial discipline with a steady focus on revenue growth, gross margin expansion and strong cash flow to deliver compelling shareholder returns."

Strengthened Balance Sheet Driving Additional Financial Flexibility to Access Multiple Paths to Revenue Growth and Earnings

New and existing strategic initiatives to drive sustainable revenue and earnings growth, including:

Expansion in 2024 and 2025 through hospital acquisitions and new business integrations by targeting single unit acquisitions and the potential for multi-unit integrations;

Scaling Inspire's service offerings by expanding its national veterinary care footprint to provide pet parents with unrivaled access to general and specialized health care services;

Diversifying earnings streams through improved category and business mix;

Building a differentiated merchandise offering through key vendor relationships; and

Scaling personalization capabilities by leveraging the power of its comprehensive pet database and data-driven approach to enhance the pet parent experience, and deepen engagement and loyalty.

About Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc.

Inspire Veterinary Partners is an owner/operator of veterinary hospitals in the US. As the Company expands, it expects to acquire additional veterinary hospitals, including general practice, mixed animal facilities, and critical and emergency care.

For more information, please visit: www.inspirevet.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company's current expectations. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to anticipated acquisitions, or factors that result in changes to the Company's anticipated results of operations related to acquisitions. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in the Company's Registration Statements on Form S-1 filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

