

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rightmove plc (RMV.L), a U.K.-based property portal, on Wednesday announced the resignation of its Chief Financial Officer Alison Dolan effective September 15. Ruaridh Hook will replace Dolan as the new finance chief on the same day.



Marks and Spencer Group plc had in May 2024 announced that Alison Dolan would join the Board as Chief Financial Officer.



Alison would remain at Rightmove in a supporting position for a short transitionary period until a date for her departure has been finalized.



Ruaridh has been Head of Commercial Finance and Financial Planning & Analysis at Rightmove since 2020, having joined the Company in 2016. He has also held roles in Group Reporting, Tax, Treasury, and Investor Relations at the company. Prior to Rightmove, Ruaridh worked in Corporate Finance at EY for over five years.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX