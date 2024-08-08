DJ Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 08-Aug-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on Wednesday, 7 August 2024 Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 26 July 2024. Ordinary shares purchased: 95,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 357.50p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 349.50p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 355.6883p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 640,776 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 188,405,674.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 07/08/2024

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 95,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 355.6883

Individual transactions

Transaction Number of ordinary shares price Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased Time) number venue (pence per share) 869 357.00 09:03:26 00070942996TRLO0 XLON 867 357.00 09:03:26 00070942995TRLO0 XLON 1325 357.00 09:03:26 00070942994TRLO0 XLON 1096 357.00 09:03:26 00070942993TRLO0 XLON 1305 357.00 09:03:26 00070942992TRLO0 XLON 761 357.00 09:03:26 00070942991TRLO0 XLON 742 357.00 09:03:26 00070942990TRLO0 XLON 716 357.00 09:03:26 00070942989TRLO0 XLON 866 357.00 09:03:26 00070942988TRLO0 XLON 866 357.00 09:03:26 00070942987TRLO0 XLON 784 357.00 09:03:26 00070942986TRLO0 XLON 856 357.00 09:03:26 00070942985TRLO0 XLON 1044 357.00 09:03:26 00070942984TRLO0 XLON 855 357.00 09:03:26 00070942983TRLO0 XLON 720 357.00 09:03:26 00070942982TRLO0 XLON 689 357.00 09:03:26 00070942981TRLO0 XLON 725 357.00 09:03:26 00070942980TRLO0 XLON 528 357.00 09:03:26 00070942979TRLO0 XLON 552 357.00 09:03:26 00070942978TRLO0 XLON 600 357.00 09:03:26 00070942977TRLO0 XLON 211 357.00 09:03:26 00070942976TRLO0 XLON 2143 357.00 09:03:26 00070942975TRLO0 XLON 734 357.00 09:03:26 00070942997TRLO0 XLON 524 354.50 09:03:56 00070943029TRLO0 XLON 573 354.50 09:03:56 00070943030TRLO0 XLON 183 354.50 09:03:57 00070943031TRLO0 XLON 25000 357.50 09:03:59 00070943032TRLO0 XLON 698 355.00 09:19:16 00070943709TRLO0 XLON 62 354.50 09:19:17 00070943710TRLO0 XLON 312 353.50 09:29:52 00070944104TRLO0 XLON 501 353.50 09:29:52 00070944103TRLO0 XLON 724 356.50 10:44:50 00070946553TRLO0 XLON 784 356.50 11:20:10 00070947477TRLO0 XLON 28 356.50 11:20:10 00070947476TRLO0 XLON 826 356.00 11:20:30 00070947483TRLO0 XLON 567 355.00 11:37:01 00070947974TRLO0 XLON 857 354.00 11:39:47 00070948062TRLO0 XLON 3 353.00 11:47:35 00070948358TRLO0 XLON 250 353.00 11:47:35 00070948359TRLO0 XLON 250 353.00 11:47:35 00070948360TRLO0 XLON 250 353.00 11:47:35 00070948361TRLO0 XLON 83 353.00 11:47:35 00070948362TRLO0 XLON 466 352.00 12:04:05 00070948771TRLO0 XLON 284 352.00 12:04:05 00070948770TRLO0 XLON 80 351.50 12:13:47 00070949071TRLO0 XLON 683 351.50 12:24:36 00070949387TRLO0 XLON 351 350.50 12:40:13 00070950286TRLO0 XLON 436 350.50 12:40:13 00070950287TRLO0 XLON 371 349.50 13:01:39 00070951176TRLO0 XLON 331 349.50 13:01:46 00070951181TRLO0 XLON 97 349.50 13:02:18 00070951222TRLO0 XLON 106 351.00 13:21:20 00070951847TRLO0 XLON 572 351.00 13:21:50 00070951854TRLO0 XLON 205 351.00 13:21:50 00070951853TRLO0 XLON 52 351.00 13:21:50 00070951852TRLO0 XLON 51 350.50 13:21:54 00070951859TRLO0 XLON 225 350.50 13:21:54 00070951858TRLO0 XLON 225 350.50 13:21:54 00070951857TRLO0 XLON 295 350.50 13:21:54 00070951856TRLO0 XLON 628 350.00 13:23:48 00070951909TRLO0 XLON 14 353.50 13:45:11 00070952497TRLO0 XLON 126 353.50 13:45:11 00070952500TRLO0 XLON 149 353.50 13:45:11 00070952499TRLO0 XLON 216 353.50 13:45:11 00070952498TRLO0 XLON 755 352.50 13:47:27 00070952625TRLO0 XLON 463 352.50 13:47:27 00070952624TRLO0 XLON 259 352.50 13:47:27 00070952623TRLO0 XLON

