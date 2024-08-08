Anzeige
Donnerstag, 08.08.2024

WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Stuttgart
08.08.24
08:00 Uhr
3,960 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
08.08.2024 08:31 Uhr
Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
08-Aug-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on Wednesday, 7 August 2024 Numis Securities 
Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the 
capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme 
announced on 26 July 2024. 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            95,000 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            357.50p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            349.50p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            355.6883p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 640,776 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 188,405,674.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 07/08/2024

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 95,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 355.6883

Individual transactions 

Transaction 
Number of ordinary shares     price      Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased                     Time)            number           venue 
                 (pence per 
                 share) 
869                357.00      09:03:26          00070942996TRLO0      XLON 
867                357.00      09:03:26          00070942995TRLO0      XLON 
1325               357.00      09:03:26          00070942994TRLO0      XLON 
1096               357.00      09:03:26          00070942993TRLO0      XLON 
1305               357.00      09:03:26          00070942992TRLO0      XLON 
761                357.00      09:03:26          00070942991TRLO0      XLON 
742                357.00      09:03:26          00070942990TRLO0      XLON 
716                357.00      09:03:26          00070942989TRLO0      XLON 
866                357.00      09:03:26          00070942988TRLO0      XLON 
866                357.00      09:03:26          00070942987TRLO0      XLON 
784                357.00      09:03:26          00070942986TRLO0      XLON 
856                357.00      09:03:26          00070942985TRLO0      XLON 
1044               357.00      09:03:26          00070942984TRLO0      XLON 
855                357.00      09:03:26          00070942983TRLO0      XLON 
720                357.00      09:03:26          00070942982TRLO0      XLON 
689                357.00      09:03:26          00070942981TRLO0      XLON 
725                357.00      09:03:26          00070942980TRLO0      XLON 
528                357.00      09:03:26          00070942979TRLO0      XLON 
552                357.00      09:03:26          00070942978TRLO0      XLON 
600                357.00      09:03:26          00070942977TRLO0      XLON 
211                357.00      09:03:26          00070942976TRLO0      XLON 
2143               357.00      09:03:26          00070942975TRLO0      XLON 
734                357.00      09:03:26          00070942997TRLO0      XLON 
524                354.50      09:03:56          00070943029TRLO0      XLON 
573                354.50      09:03:56          00070943030TRLO0      XLON 
183                354.50      09:03:57          00070943031TRLO0      XLON 
25000               357.50      09:03:59          00070943032TRLO0      XLON 
698                355.00      09:19:16          00070943709TRLO0      XLON 
62                354.50      09:19:17          00070943710TRLO0      XLON 
312                353.50      09:29:52          00070944104TRLO0      XLON 
501                353.50      09:29:52          00070944103TRLO0      XLON 
724                356.50      10:44:50          00070946553TRLO0      XLON 
784                356.50      11:20:10          00070947477TRLO0      XLON 
28                356.50      11:20:10          00070947476TRLO0      XLON 
826                356.00      11:20:30          00070947483TRLO0      XLON 
567                355.00      11:37:01          00070947974TRLO0      XLON 
857                354.00      11:39:47          00070948062TRLO0      XLON 
3                 353.00      11:47:35          00070948358TRLO0      XLON 
250                353.00      11:47:35          00070948359TRLO0      XLON 
250                353.00      11:47:35          00070948360TRLO0      XLON 
250                353.00      11:47:35          00070948361TRLO0      XLON 
83                353.00      11:47:35          00070948362TRLO0      XLON 
466                352.00      12:04:05          00070948771TRLO0      XLON 
284                352.00      12:04:05          00070948770TRLO0      XLON 
80                351.50      12:13:47          00070949071TRLO0      XLON 
683                351.50      12:24:36          00070949387TRLO0      XLON 
351                350.50      12:40:13          00070950286TRLO0      XLON 
436                350.50      12:40:13          00070950287TRLO0      XLON 
371                349.50      13:01:39          00070951176TRLO0      XLON 
331                349.50      13:01:46          00070951181TRLO0      XLON 
97                349.50      13:02:18          00070951222TRLO0      XLON 
106                351.00      13:21:20          00070951847TRLO0      XLON 
572                351.00      13:21:50          00070951854TRLO0      XLON 
205                351.00      13:21:50          00070951853TRLO0      XLON 
52                351.00      13:21:50          00070951852TRLO0      XLON 
51                350.50      13:21:54          00070951859TRLO0      XLON 
225                350.50      13:21:54          00070951858TRLO0      XLON 
225                350.50      13:21:54          00070951857TRLO0      XLON 
295                350.50      13:21:54          00070951856TRLO0      XLON 
628                350.00      13:23:48          00070951909TRLO0      XLON 
14                353.50      13:45:11          00070952497TRLO0      XLON 
126                353.50      13:45:11          00070952500TRLO0      XLON 
149                353.50      13:45:11          00070952499TRLO0      XLON 
216                353.50      13:45:11          00070952498TRLO0      XLON 
755                352.50      13:47:27          00070952625TRLO0      XLON 
463                352.50      13:47:27          00070952624TRLO0      XLON 
259                352.50      13:47:27          00070952623TRLO0      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 08, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.