

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Jenoptik AG (JNPKF.PK), a German photonic and smart mobility solutions provider, reported Friday that its second-quarter earnings after tax climbed 19 percent to 24.8 million euros from last year's 20.9 million euros .



Earnings per share went up 20 percent to 0.42 euro from last year's 0.35 euro.



EBITDA increased 3.5 percent from the prior year to 56.9 million euros, while EBITDA margin dropped to 20 percent from 20.3 percent a year ago.



Revenue grew 5.1 percent to 284.7 million euros from 270.8 million euros a year ago.



As expected, Jenoptik saw a pickup in demand in the second quarter with a 7 percent year-over-year increase in order intake to 282.4 million euros.



Looking ahead, the company expects to achieve further profitable growth in the fiscal year 2024 despite a challenging general market environment, amid the continued strong order backlog and the strong position in its core markets.



In the second half of the year, a further improvement in demand is anticipated.



For fiscal 2024, the company continues to expect revenue growth in the mid-single-digit percentage rang, compared to last year's 1.07 billion euros.



EBITDA margin is still expected to be 19.5 percent to 20.0 percent, compared to last year's 19.7 percent.



