CCH Tagetik also recognized for receiving a perfect "Recommend" score from customers; and for being named best-in-class in multiple measures.

Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services, has been recognized as an "Overall Leader" in Enterprise Performance Management by Dresner Advisory Services in its 2024 Industry Excellence Awards, in acknowledgement of the CCH Tagetik Intelligent Platform.

Dresner Advisory Services' 2024 Industry Excellence Awards also recognized CCH Tagetik as best-in-class on multiple measures, including understanding customer business needs, follow up after the sale, overall value, product completeness of functionality, ease of installation/configuration, support professionalism and product knowledge, and technical support time to resolve problems. Additionally, the awards recognized CCH Tagetik for receiving a perfect "Recommend" score from customers.

Dresner Advisory Services' Industry Excellence Awards acknowledge vendors who have achieved leadership positions in Dresner Advisory's Flagship 2024 Wisdom of Crowds Analytical Data Infrastructure (ADI), Business Intelligence (BI), and/or Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) Market Studies. These studies are compiled using data collected from end users.

Ralf Gärtner, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Corporate Performance Solutions at Wolters Kluwer, said: "Wolters Kluwer's strong performance in Dresner Advisory Services' Industry Excellence Awards reflects the comprehensiveness of our AI-empowered CCH Tagetik Intelligent Platform, and is a direct reflection of our relentless commitment to customer satisfaction and customer-driven innovation."

The CCH Tagetik Intelligent Platform is available in standard or SAP HANA versions, and offers a broad range of solutions that address extended planning, financial close and consolidation, ESG and regulatory requirements, and corporate tax including Global Minimum Tax. In 2024, Wolters Kluwer introduced new intelligent analytics capabilities to the platform, including AI-empowered intelligent disclosure, automapping, anomaly detection, and driver-based analysis, in addition to Ask AI, the company's new GenAI tool that provides real-time, visual responses to text- and voice-based natural language queries.

Howard Dresner, Founder, and Chief Research Officer of Dresner Advisory, said: "As an Overall Leader in Enterprise Performance Management, with a perfect Recommend score, Wolters Kluwer CCH Tagetik has again demonstrated excellence across all categories of measurement, including product/technology, sales and service, value, and confidence. We congratulate Wolters Kluwer CCH Tagetik for receiving top marks from its customers in our flagship 2024 EPM market research."

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2023 annual revenues of €5.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,400 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

