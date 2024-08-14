Smart Eye Announces 700 MSEK deal with Volvo Cars, Audi, Porsche, GM and One More European OEM

GÖTEBORG, SE / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2024 / Smart Eye (STO:SEYE)(OTC PINK:SMTEF)(FRA:SE9) The new battery of 35 design wins is with a total of five different car manufacturers, including a European customer which will be sourcing Smart Eye's technology for the first time. The estimated revenue is SEK 700 million based on estimated product life cycle projections.

Smart Eye today announced a major new order for its Driver Monitoring System (DMS) software, amounting to a total of 35 new design wins.

As a result, Smart Eye will deliver its technology to five different automotive OEMs, including Volvo Cars, Audi, Porsche, and General Motors (GM). The fifth manufacturer is a European mass-market OEM and a new customer of Smart Eye.

The order has an estimated value of SEK 700 million. The majority of the new car models will go into production in 2025 and 2026, but the order is expected to have a positive effect on Smart Eye's license revenue already in 2024. After reaching peak volumes in 2028, the production programs are estimated to continue production, with the tail end in the mid-2030s. Smart Eye secured the new order by partnering with a world-renowned global Tier 1 supplier.

"This new order is a natural extension, building on the success of development programs Smart Eye first won with the same global Tier 1 supplier back in 2020," said Martin Krantz, CEO and Founder of Smart Eye. "After some initial delays caused by the pandemic and global supply chain issues, we are now in a phase of production ramp-up, aligning with regulatory mandates and Euro NCAP requirements. It's common for OEMs to extend contracts with proven suppliers once initial targets are met. It's the way the industry works. We are currently in the final phase of delivery on several ongoing programs and expect to secure more of these extension contracts in the near future."

Smart Eye has now received a total of 357?design wins from 22 OEMs. The combined estimated lifetime value from current design wins is now larger than SEK 8.200 billion. The estimated value over the product lifecycle from possible additional design wins with all 22 vehicle manufacturers is SEK?3.250?billion.?