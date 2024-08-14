Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 14, 2024) - Inverite Insights Inc. (CSE: INVR) (OTC Pink: INVRF) (FSE: 2V00) ("Inverite"), a leading AI-driven software provider utilizing real-time financial data to empower businesses to transact more effectively with consumers, is pleased to announce this strategic partnership with AWS's leading North American leading premier partner, OpsGuru.

By leveraging OpsGuru's expertise in secure and compliant cloud infrastructures, Inverite will enhance data protection measures, ensuring utmost security and privacy for its clients' financial information. This initiative, supported by AWS promises enhanced security protocols and boosts operational efficiency, enabling Inverite to deliver faster, more reliable financial insights to its customers. OpsGuru's commitment to cutting-edge cloud technologies and Inverite dedication to client-centric service converge to set new financial data management and security standards.

OpsGuru President & CEO, Ryan Smyth states, "OpsGuru, North America's leading Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Partner is delighted to announce its strategic collaboration with Inverite, a leading financial data and analytics innovator. This partnership aims to revolutionize the financial services landscape by integrating OpsGuru's robust cloud solutions with Inverite data processing capabilities."

Inverite's COO/CTO, Jim Chan states, "We are thrilled to partner with OpsGuru, a leader in cloud solutions. This collaboration will not only bolster our data security but also enhance the speed and reliability of the financial insights we provide. Together, we are setting a new standard in financial data management and innovation."

About OpsGuru

OpsGuru is North America's leading AWS Premier Partner specializing in Managed Cloud Operations, Cloud Native Development, Migration and Modernizations, Data and Generative AI. The company holds the AWS Migration Competency, AWS DevOps Competency, AWS Networking Competency, AWS SaaS Competency, and AWS Generative AI Competency. OpsGuru provides customers with guidance in solutions like Networking, Big Data, DevOps, Migration, and IoT in markets such as Financial Services, Energy, Media, Entertainment and Gaming, Energy and Utilities, Manufacturing and Industrial, Sports and more.

For further information, please contact:

Anita Matte | Director of Marketing | 416-845-3235 | anita.matte@opsguru.io

About Inverite Insights Inc.

Inverite Insights Inc. ("Inverite") (CSE: INVR) (OTC Pink: INVRF) (FSE: 2V00) is a Vancouver-based, AI-driven software provider specializing in real-time financial data. With a vast database of over seven billion financial data points from more than four million unique Canadian consumers transactions, Inverite empowers businesses to transact more effectively with consumers through innovative solutions for data enrichment, identity, risk management and compliance.

For further information about Inverite, please visit: inverite.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider/Market Maker (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release, nor has in any way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction nor approved or disapproved the contents of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions readers that all forward-looking statements, are based on assumptions none of which can be assured and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements represent management's best judgment based on information currently available. Readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws or the CSE. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/219835

SOURCE: Inverite Insights Inc.