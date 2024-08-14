Dolphin Entertainment: Staple Gin Wins Double Gold At The New York International Spirits Competition

Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits, the Preeminent Distributor of Beverage Alcohol, to Distribute Staple Gin in New York

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2024 / Staple Gin, the new recipe-driven spirit from culinary icon Rachael Ray and crafted in the heart of New York's Catskills region by the award-winning team at Do Good Spirits, won Double Gold and a 96 point rating at the 15th Annual New York International Spirits Competition, with Do Good Spirits named New York Gin Distillery of the Year. Staple Gin was also awarded a silver medal with 81 points by the 2024 Bartender Spirits Awards and a silver medal from the New Orleans Spirits Competition.

Staple Gin is now available nationally via e-commerce at www.staplegin.com and in New York State at bars, restaurants and retail destinations via Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits, with additional markets to follow. Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits is the world's preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol.

It was announced in April that Ray and Do Good Spirits had partnered with Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN), a leading entertainment marketing and content production company, to become the official creative marketing partner for Staple Gin. The team at Dolphin's subsidiary, The Door, continues to be involved in the brand's development, including execution of marketing initiatives, PR planning, trade relationships, strategic partnerships and awards campaigns on behalf of Staple Gin.

Guided by a sense of place and appreciation of a good cocktail, Ray conceived of Staple Gin as a botanical ode to New York State. A chance meeting with Do Good Spirits Co-Founder and fellow local, Brian Facquet, turned into a business plan after the two hit it off and bonded over their shared passion for the region's natural bounty. Ray brought two decades of experience as one of America's most well-known TV chefs, while Facquet contributed his technical mastery of distilling and deep connection to the community. They came to the realization that much like a delicious meal, a great gin requires a well-balanced and carefully considered recipe.

"I've written thousands of recipes throughout my career, and I wanted to apply the same principles I was using in the kitchen to create a balanced, beautiful gin," said Rachael Ray. "I'm immensely proud of the final product and excited to share it!"

What resulted after many meetings and brainstorming sessions accompanied by good food, friends and drinks, was a beautiful gin distilled with juniper, coriander, orris root, Castelvetrano olives (a nod to Rachael's love of Tuscany), dried bergamot peel, tarragon and extra virgin olive oil. It's well-suited for mixing into gin cocktails like the martini and French 75, but is just as apt sipped neat or on the rocks.

"The pleasure of working with Staple Gin is Rachael and Brian's focus on flavor," said Allen Katz, Director of Mixology and Spirits Education for Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits of New York. "As bartenders, there is nothing more satisfying than the versatility and purposefulness of a well-made spirit that allows us to focus on both creativity and quality."

In October 2024, Rachael Ray will participate in the Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival where Staple Gin will have a footprint at the three-day Grand Tasting, including Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits' annual Trade Day as well as her signature Blue Moon Burger Bash.

Visit www.staplegin.com to order and follow along on social media @staplegin.

High resolution imagery HERE (courtesy of Staple Gin).

About Staple Gin

Staple Gin is a versatile libation designed to be the cornerstone of any home bar. Crafted in partnership with culinary icon Rachael Ray and Do Good Spirits Distillery in Upstate New York, the spirit features traditional botanicals and a unique flair, boasting a balanced palate with juniper at the forefront, complemented by vibrant citrus notes of lemon and orange zest, a hint of spice from coriander, and a delicate sweetness from elderflower. It was the highest ranked American gin included in VinePair's "30 Best Gins for 2024" guide, and won Double Gold at the New York International Spirits Competition. Perfect for classic cocktails like the Gin & Tonic or a Martini, Staple Gin reflects Ray's philosophy of accessible, flavorful experiences in every sip. Packaged in a beautiful, modern bottle with a playful design, Staple Gin embodies Rachael's commitment to making everyday cooking and entertaining enjoyable for all. Follow @staplegin on social media platforms and sign up for updates here: https://staplegin.com/.

About Do Good Spirits

Established in 2008 and located in the Catskill Mountain town of Roscoe, NY, Do Good Spirits is a leading New York Distiller known for its Bootlegger New York Craft Spirits and Beaverkill New York Bourbon Cream product lines. All their spirits are handmade, using the highest quality local New York agriculture. Do Good Spirits' partnership with the Third Option Foundation allows us to make a positive impact to those who have served. Visit www.dogoodspirits.com for more information, and follow along @do_good_spirits.

About The Door

Founded in 2008 by industry veterans Lois Najarian O'Neill and Charlie Dougiello, The Door is an integrated marketing and PR agency constructed as "an idea house," focusing on building important, viable brands through diverse, creative initiatives. With offices in New York and Los Angeles, The Door represents a wide range of clients, including those in food and beverage, hospitality, consumer products, technology, and entertainment. For more information, visit thedooronline.com or follow on Instagram @thedooronline.

About Dolphin

Dolphin (Nasdaq:DLPN), founded in 1996 by Bill O'Dowd, has evolved from its origins as an Emmy-nominated television, digital, and feature film content producer to a company with three dynamic divisions: Dolphin Entertainment, Dolphin Marketing, and Dolphin Ventures.

Dolphin Entertainment: This legacy division, where it all began, has a rich history of producing acclaimed television shows, digital content, and feature films. With high-profile partnerships like IMAX and notable projects including "The Blue Angels," Dolphin Entertainment continues to set the standard in quality storytelling and innovative content creation.

Dolphin Marketing: Established in 2017, this division has become a powerhouse in public relations, influencer marketing, branding strategy, talent booking, and special events. Comprising top-tier companies such as 42West, The Door, Shore Fire, Special Projects, and The Digital Dept., Dolphin Marketing serves a wide range of industries, from entertainment, music and sports to hospitality, fashion and consumer products.

Dolphin Ventures: This division leverages Dolphin's best-in-class cross-marketing acumen and business development relationships to create, launch and/or accelerate innovative ideas and promising products, events and content in our areas of expertise. Key ventures include collaborations with Rachael Ray for Staple Gin and Mastercard Midnight Theatre. The company is actively exploring new projects in AI, beauty, and sports.

This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, Dolphin Entertainment Inc.'s offering of common stock as well as expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying its expected results. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by the use of words such as "will," "would," "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "designed," "plan," or "intend," the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, Dolphin Entertainment's actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in its forward-looking statements. Dolphin Entertainment's forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events Dolphin Entertainment cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause its actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Although Dolphin Entertainment believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved, and Dolphin Entertainment undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Contact:

James Carbonara

HAYDEN IR

(646)-755-7412

james@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Dolphin Entertainment

View the original press release on accesswire.com