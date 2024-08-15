Ronn Inc. Signs Hydrogen Development Partnership Agreement with Tobique First Nations

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2024 / RONN Inc (OTC PINK:RONN) announced that the Company has officially forged a strategic partnership with the Tobique First Nation to develop hydrogen production and infrastructure, with an initial investment of $1 million from the First Nation. Mr. Ford added that this Agreement is expected to evolve into a multi-million-dollar partnership, providing both hydrogen infrastructure sales, ongoing operational income, FCEV truck sales, and future revenues from hydrogen sales.

Mr. Ford continued by stating that the Tobique First Nations plans to maximize the potential use of their new wind farm by working with RONN Inc. to evaluate and potentially produce power for hydrogen production, mirroring a recent significant 430 million dollar partnership between Canada and Germany https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/newfoundland-labrador/canada-germany-hydrogen-deal-1.7146700.

Julian Moulton stated, "Partnering with RONN INC. to develop hydrogen hubs within New Brunswick, the Tobique Nation, and surrounding areas presents a unique opportunity to capitalize on the growing clean energy market and the Net Zero clean emissions initiative. This initiative promises economic benefits, environmental stewardship, and technological leadership, making it a compelling investment for sustainable future growth."

Mr. Moulton highlighted the importance of hydrogen technologies in achieving a Net Zero environment, and the importance of the execution of this contract following productive discussions with local leaders and industry CEOs. This collaboration is set to involve various stakeholders, including Tobique First Nation taking the lead, local city officials, and private commercial industries to ensure the sustainable growth of the region.

