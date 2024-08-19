R&S Group Holding AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
R&S Group reports strong H1 operational performance with an adjusted EBIT margin of 23.2%
19 August 2024 - R&S Group Holding AG (SIX: RSGN) today announced further key figures (unaudited) for the first half-year (H1) 2024. As previously reported, H1 2024 net sales amounted to CHF 109.9 million, corresponding to an organic growth of 15% when adjusting H1 2023 for the sale of SERW, the divested high-voltage switches business in the Czech Republic. H1 2024 order intake of CHF 141.0 million, an increase of 18%, and a record order backlog of CHF 218.2 million as of 30 June 2024 are testimony to the positive momentum in R&S Group's focus markets.
Operating performance in H1 2024 was above expectations with an adjusted EBIT of CHF 25.5 million, equivalent to an adjusted EBIT margin of 23.2%. This compares to an adjusted EBIT of CHF 18.1 million and an adjusted EBIT margin of 19.0%, respectively, in H1 2023, an adjusted EBIT increase of 41%. Higher than expected tax expenses due to a non-recurring tax payment of CHF 3.7 million relating to prior tax periods had a negative impact on H1 2024 net profit, which amounted to adjusted CHF 17.3 million compared to adjusted CHF 14.2 million in H1 2023.
Adjusted free cash flow amounted to CHF 7.5 million in H1 2024, compared to CHF -1.9 million (adjusted) in the prior half-year period. Following the dividend payment of CHF 6.9 million and a repayment of financial liabilities in the amount of CHF 7 million in H1 2024, the net financial position as of 30 June 2024 amounted to CHF 5.1 million.
The balance sheet contains a strong liquidity position of CHF 44 million as of 30 June 2024 and 1 million treasury shares at an actual market value of around CHF 14 million.
The company will host a conference for analysts, investors and the media in Zurich on 20 August 2024, at 11.00 CEST, St. Peterstrasse 19, 8001 Zurich. A pre-registration by e-mail is appreciated.
Alternatively, the conference can be joined online via Teams Call (LINK).
1 without figures of plant in Czech Republic (SERW), which was divested on 5 Dec. 2023
1970783 19-Aug-2024 CET/CEST