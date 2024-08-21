

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued a Complete Response Letter or CRL for the Biologics License Application or BLA for linvoseltamab in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma that has progressed after at least three prior therapies.



According to the company, the sole approvability issue identified is related to findings from a pre-approval inspection at a third-party fill/finish manufacturer for another company's product candidate.



For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX