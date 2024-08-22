67% of journals improved Journal Impact Factor Percentiles, nearly half improved overall ranking

Wolters Kluwer Health once again secured notable results for the Lippincott portfolio's 266 ranked medical journals in the 2024 Journal Citation Report. This report provides a comprehensive list of the highest quality journals that are helping to drive forward the global research landscape.

Lippincott journals show strong results, including multiple Top 10 categories

"As the landscape of scholarly publishing continues to evolve, particularly with the rise of open access and increased focus on research integrity, Lippincott journals have not only maintained but, in some instances improved their overall rankings," said Rafael Sidi, Senior Vice President General Manager of Health Research, Wolters Kluwer Health. "We are proud of the concerted efforts by all our journal teams and society partners to uphold the highest standards and achieve these results. The 2024 rankings further underscore the strength of our Lippincott portfolio as a market leader and showcases our dedication to supporting medical and health research communities and improving research outcomes."

In the Journal Citation Report rankings, three titles claimed the number one spot in their focus area, including: Anesthesiology for the Anesthesiology category, Ear and Hearing for Audiology Speech Language Pathology journals, and Circulation for the Peripheral Vascular Disease space. Additionally, there were several subject matter topics where Wolters Kluwer achieved top ten rankings with multiple journals in each, such as:

Urology and Nephrology

Anesthesiology

Peripheral Vascular Disease

Cardiac and Cardiovascular Systems

Critical Care Medicine

Surgery

Other topic areas where a Lippincott journal was recognized in the top ten, were:

Education, Scientific Disciplines

Emergency Medicine

Gastroenterology and Hepatology

Hematology

Obstetrics and Gynecology

Orthopedics

Pathology

Physiology

Radiology, Nuclear Medicine and Medical Imaging

Rheumatology

Sports Sciences

Substance Abuse

Transplantation

Diving deeper into the numbers

Journal titles are also ranked by Journal Impact Factor (JIF) Percentile, which enables more meaningful cross-category comparisons of journals. JIF Percentile scores for all Lippincott titles improved an average of 7.4 points from 2023. Two-thirds (67%) of Lippincott journals achieved higher JIF Percentile scores year-over-year, improving their positioning relative to others in their space. One quarter of Lippincott journals also ranked in the top quartile of their respective categories.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2023 annual revenues of €5.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,400 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

