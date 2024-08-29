Anzeige
Donnerstag, 29.08.2024

WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Frankfurt
29.08.24
15:29 Uhr
4,820 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
29.08.2024 19:01 Uhr
Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
29-Aug-2024 / 17:30 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
\Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on Thursday, 29 August 2024 Numis Securities 
Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the 
capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme 
announced on 26 July 2024. 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            80,000 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            415.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            410.00p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            413.6339p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 1,507,043 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 187,539407.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 29/08/2024

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 80,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 413.6339

Individual transactions 

Transaction 
Number of ordinary shares     price      Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased                     Time)            number           venue 
                 (pence per 
                 share) 
1348               415.00      09:05:33          00071168366TRLO0      XLON 
500                415.00      12:13:40          00071173354TRLO0      XLON 
1110               415.00      12:13:40          00071173355TRLO0      XLON 
805                415.00      12:13:40          00071173356TRLO0      XLON 
69                415.00      12:13:40          00071173357TRLO0      XLON 
390                415.00      12:13:40          00071173358TRLO0      XLON 
1056               415.00      12:13:40          00071173359TRLO0      XLON 
689                415.00      12:13:40          00071173360TRLO0      XLON 
811                415.00      12:13:40          00071173361TRLO0      XLON 
335                415.00      12:13:40          00071173362TRLO0      XLON 
610                415.00      12:13:40          00071173363TRLO0      XLON 
458                415.00      12:13:40          00071173364TRLO0      XLON 
2                 415.00      12:13:40          00071173365TRLO0      XLON 
1175               415.00      12:13:40          00071173366TRLO0      XLON 
1283               415.00      12:13:40          00071173367TRLO0      XLON 
340                414.50      12:14:35          00071173391TRLO0      XLON 
3                 414.50      12:14:38          00071173394TRLO0      XLON 
1590               414.50      12:14:38          00071173395TRLO0      XLON 
131                413.00      12:17:06          00071173422TRLO0      XLON 
100                414.50      12:44:39          00071174033TRLO0      XLON 
390                414.50      12:53:29          00071174368TRLO0      XLON 
80                414.50      12:53:29          00071174369TRLO0      XLON 
753                414.50      12:53:29          00071174370TRLO0      XLON 
616                414.50      12:53:29          00071174372TRLO0      XLON 
316                415.00      13:00:05          00071174530TRLO0      XLON 
782                415.00      13:43:54          00071176047TRLO0      XLON 
1194               415.00      13:43:54          00071176048TRLO0      XLON 
24                415.00      13:43:54          00071176049TRLO0      XLON 
1658               415.00      13:43:54          00071176050TRLO0      XLON 
64                415.00      13:43:54          00071176051TRLO0      XLON 
1201               415.00      13:43:54          00071176052TRLO0      XLON 
1201               415.00      13:43:54          00071176053TRLO0      XLON 
1198               415.00      13:43:54          00071176054TRLO0      XLON 
1103               415.00      13:43:54          00071176055TRLO0      XLON 
611                415.00      13:43:54          00071176056TRLO0      XLON 
340                415.00      13:43:54          00071176057TRLO0      XLON 
784                415.00      13:43:54          00071176058TRLO0      XLON 
21                415.00      13:43:54          00071176059TRLO0      XLON 
1292               415.00      13:43:54          00071176060TRLO0      XLON 
617                415.00      13:43:54          00071176061TRLO0      XLON 
1081               415.00      13:43:54          00071176062TRLO0      XLON 
400                414.00      13:46:44          00071176170TRLO0      XLON 
250                414.50      13:49:59          00071176235TRLO0      XLON 
250                414.50      13:49:59          00071176236TRLO0      XLON 
583                414.50      13:49:59          00071176237TRLO0      XLON 
1083               414.00      13:49:59          00071176238TRLO0      XLON 
180                414.00      14:00:16          00071176456TRLO0      XLON 
1108               414.00      14:00:16          00071176457TRLO0      XLON 
2                 415.00      14:03:29          00071176515TRLO0      XLON 
296                415.00      14:04:16          00071176537TRLO0      XLON 
250                415.00      14:04:16          00071176538TRLO0      XLON 
500                415.00      14:04:16          00071176539TRLO0      XLON 
99                415.00      14:04:16          00071176540TRLO0      XLON 
950                415.00      14:04:16          00071176541TRLO0      XLON 
179                415.00      14:04:16          00071176542TRLO0      XLON 
173                415.00      14:04:16          00071176543TRLO0      XLON 
92                415.00      14:04:16          00071176544TRLO0      XLON 
579                415.00      14:04:16          00071176545TRLO0      XLON 
1222               414.00      14:07:24          00071176607TRLO0      XLON 
48                414.00      14:09:24          00071176671TRLO0      XLON 
166                414.00      14:09:24          00071176672TRLO0      XLON 
1243               414.00      14:09:24          00071176673TRLO0      XLON 
196                414.00      14:16:04          00071176850TRLO0      XLON 
1078               414.00      14:16:04          00071176851TRLO0      XLON 
202                413.00      14:22:44          00071176988TRLO0      XLON 
444                413.00      14:29:19          00071177126TRLO0      XLON 
584                413.00      14:29:19          00071177127TRLO0      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 29, 2024 12:30 ET (16:30 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
