Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 29-Aug-2024 / 17:30 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- \Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on Thursday, 29 August 2024 Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 26 July 2024. Ordinary shares purchased: 80,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 415.00p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 410.00p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 413.6339p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 1,507,043 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 187,539407.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 29/08/2024

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 80,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 413.6339

Individual transactions

Transaction Number of ordinary shares price Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased Time) number venue (pence per share) 1348 415.00 09:05:33 00071168366TRLO0 XLON 500 415.00 12:13:40 00071173354TRLO0 XLON 1110 415.00 12:13:40 00071173355TRLO0 XLON 805 415.00 12:13:40 00071173356TRLO0 XLON 69 415.00 12:13:40 00071173357TRLO0 XLON 390 415.00 12:13:40 00071173358TRLO0 XLON 1056 415.00 12:13:40 00071173359TRLO0 XLON 689 415.00 12:13:40 00071173360TRLO0 XLON 811 415.00 12:13:40 00071173361TRLO0 XLON 335 415.00 12:13:40 00071173362TRLO0 XLON 610 415.00 12:13:40 00071173363TRLO0 XLON 458 415.00 12:13:40 00071173364TRLO0 XLON 2 415.00 12:13:40 00071173365TRLO0 XLON 1175 415.00 12:13:40 00071173366TRLO0 XLON 1283 415.00 12:13:40 00071173367TRLO0 XLON 340 414.50 12:14:35 00071173391TRLO0 XLON 3 414.50 12:14:38 00071173394TRLO0 XLON 1590 414.50 12:14:38 00071173395TRLO0 XLON 131 413.00 12:17:06 00071173422TRLO0 XLON 100 414.50 12:44:39 00071174033TRLO0 XLON 390 414.50 12:53:29 00071174368TRLO0 XLON 80 414.50 12:53:29 00071174369TRLO0 XLON 753 414.50 12:53:29 00071174370TRLO0 XLON 616 414.50 12:53:29 00071174372TRLO0 XLON 316 415.00 13:00:05 00071174530TRLO0 XLON 782 415.00 13:43:54 00071176047TRLO0 XLON 1194 415.00 13:43:54 00071176048TRLO0 XLON 24 415.00 13:43:54 00071176049TRLO0 XLON 1658 415.00 13:43:54 00071176050TRLO0 XLON 64 415.00 13:43:54 00071176051TRLO0 XLON 1201 415.00 13:43:54 00071176052TRLO0 XLON 1201 415.00 13:43:54 00071176053TRLO0 XLON 1198 415.00 13:43:54 00071176054TRLO0 XLON 1103 415.00 13:43:54 00071176055TRLO0 XLON 611 415.00 13:43:54 00071176056TRLO0 XLON 340 415.00 13:43:54 00071176057TRLO0 XLON 784 415.00 13:43:54 00071176058TRLO0 XLON 21 415.00 13:43:54 00071176059TRLO0 XLON 1292 415.00 13:43:54 00071176060TRLO0 XLON 617 415.00 13:43:54 00071176061TRLO0 XLON 1081 415.00 13:43:54 00071176062TRLO0 XLON 400 414.00 13:46:44 00071176170TRLO0 XLON 250 414.50 13:49:59 00071176235TRLO0 XLON 250 414.50 13:49:59 00071176236TRLO0 XLON 583 414.50 13:49:59 00071176237TRLO0 XLON 1083 414.00 13:49:59 00071176238TRLO0 XLON 180 414.00 14:00:16 00071176456TRLO0 XLON 1108 414.00 14:00:16 00071176457TRLO0 XLON 2 415.00 14:03:29 00071176515TRLO0 XLON 296 415.00 14:04:16 00071176537TRLO0 XLON 250 415.00 14:04:16 00071176538TRLO0 XLON 500 415.00 14:04:16 00071176539TRLO0 XLON 99 415.00 14:04:16 00071176540TRLO0 XLON 950 415.00 14:04:16 00071176541TRLO0 XLON 179 415.00 14:04:16 00071176542TRLO0 XLON 173 415.00 14:04:16 00071176543TRLO0 XLON 92 415.00 14:04:16 00071176544TRLO0 XLON 579 415.00 14:04:16 00071176545TRLO0 XLON 1222 414.00 14:07:24 00071176607TRLO0 XLON 48 414.00 14:09:24 00071176671TRLO0 XLON 166 414.00 14:09:24 00071176672TRLO0 XLON 1243 414.00 14:09:24 00071176673TRLO0 XLON 196 414.00 14:16:04 00071176850TRLO0 XLON 1078 414.00 14:16:04 00071176851TRLO0 XLON 202 413.00 14:22:44 00071176988TRLO0 XLON 444 413.00 14:29:19 00071177126TRLO0 XLON 584 413.00 14:29:19 00071177127TRLO0 XLON

