Samstag, 31.08.2024
Goldene Aussichten: Der kleine Minenbetreiber, auf den Milliardäre setzen, hat gerade den Jackpot geknackt
WKN: A2JN55 | ISIN: FR0013341781
Frankfurt
30.08.24
08:21 Uhr
4,075 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
30.08.2024 23:31 Uhr
2CRSi SA: Focus on the Sale of Boston Limited

2CRSi SA: Focus on the Sale of Boston Limited 
30-Aug-2024 / 23:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
Focus on the Sale of Boston Limited 
 
 Strasbourg (France), August 30, 2024 - 2CRSi (ISIN: FR0013341781) In accordance with the provisions of IAS 10.21 on post-closing events (for the fiscal year 2022/2023 ending in late February 2023) and at the request of the French Financial Markets Authority, 2CRSi presents the figures allowing for a full understanding of, on the one hand, the financial impacts of the sale of Boston Limited that occurred on June 30, 2023, the amounts of which could not be disclosed during the publication of the 2022/2023 annual report, and on the other hand, the expected impacts on the fiscal year 2023/2024, which ended on June 30, 2024. Context The acquisition of Boston Limited in late November 2019 aimed to create significant synergies, both by diversifying the customer base and accessing new markets, as well as by expanding international positions. The 2CRSi Group's revenue increased from 65 million euros in 2018 to 183.5 million euros for the fiscal year ending in late February 2023. However, although Boston Ltd generated a majority share of the Group's revenue, its integration faced unexpected operational and logistical challenges, notably due to component shortages, Brexit, and the crises related to Covid. A Strengthened Financial Structure The proceeds from the sale were primarily used to reduce bank debt and strengthen the equity of the 2CRSi Group. The balance of the acquisition loan contracted in November 2019, amounting to 9 million euros with BNP Paribas, was fully repaid. The release of the pledge on Boston Ltd shares was conditional upon this repayment. Additionally, this sale led to the termination of the call and put option on the 30% shares held by minority shareholders of Boston Ltd, as well as the earn-out provision for the 2022/2023 fiscal year. An extraordinary dividend of EUR0.20 per ordinary share was distributed at the end of 2023, thereby sharing the profits of this sale with all 2CRSi shareholders. Refocusing This sale is part of a global strategy enabling 2CRSi to fully maintain its industrial activity in France and internationally while refocusing on innovation and production to return to its core expertise. The development of intellectual property created by the Group constitutes the strategy for enhancing the value of its products and brands. The manufacturing of 2CRSi's IT solutions is inspired by its research and development teams based in Strasbourg (France) and Manchester (United Kingdom). These unique products reduce the energy and ecological impact of the Cloud, Artificial Intelligence, and data storage. They offer specific competitive advantages through their density, ease of use, performance, and reduced operational costs (OPEX). 
In millions of Euros (EUR) 
In Euros                       2022/23     2023/24 
                           (12 months)***  (16 months) 
Boston Limited (divested asset) - Revenue       153,8      45^* 
2CRSi Group (including Boston Limited) - Revenue   183,5      220^** (**) 2CRSi data published on 07/25/2024, consolidated under French accounting standards, currently under audit 
                                                    Total 
In millions of Euros (EUR) as of 02/28/2023                Net value of divested assets consolidated Ratio 
                                                    balance   in % 
                                                    sheet 
Net value of divested assets relative to total consolidated balance sheet 53,13            151,66    35% 
                                                                                               Consolidated 
In millions of Euros (EUR) - Fiscal Year 2022-23                                         Operating income before tax generated by the divested asset operating 
                                                                                               income 
                                                                                               before tax 
Operating income before tax generated by divested assets relative to consolidated operating income before tax as of 02/      6,40                            -9,52 
28/2023 Sale of the Boston Group 
In thousands of Euros as of 06/30/2023                          Amount 
                                             (EUR) 
Sale price of the 70% shares held by 2CRSi                        24 671 
Payment of Earnouts related to the acquisition                      3 845 
Full repayment of the bank loan (BNPP)                          9 089 
Amount remaining to be received subject to release of escrow by 06/30/2025 at the latest 932^ 
                                             *** issuance of free shares. As of today, 2CRSi no longer has any commitments to the buyer that could negatively impact its current or future accounts. The escrows are in the process of being resolved and are expected to be settled by June 30, 2025, with impacts limited to the amounts being held. The last extraordinary shareholders' meeting decided on a new fiscal year-end date to better align with the operational realities of the group's businesses and to take advantage of seasonality, thereby enabling better financial communication from the group. Entering a New Growth Cycle As indicated in the press release of May 2, 2024, the sale of Boston Limited has freed up operational resources, allowing 2CRSi to focus on the commercialization of its solutions for artificial intelligence (servers and computing power). Since June 30, 2023, this refocusing has led to a significant increase in revenue, bringing it to 220 million euros at the end of the 16-month fiscal year ending on June 30, 2024 (including 45 million euros in revenue generated by Boston before its sale). About 2CRSi Founded in Strasbourg, the 2CRSi Group designs and manufactures eco-efficient high-performance servers, particularly dedicated to Artificial Intelligence. In the 2023-2024 fiscal year, the Group achieved a revenue of EUR220 million. The Group now markets its innovative solutions (computing, storage, and networking) in over 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed on the regulated Euronext market in Paris since June 2018 (ISIN Code: FR0013341781), and its shares were transferred to Euronext Growth in November 2022. Haut du formulaire Bas du formulaire For further information: 2crsi.com Contacts 2CRSi 
2CRSi        Seitosei.Actifin                               Seitosei.Actifin 
Jean-Philippe    Foucauld Charavay                              Michael Scholze 
LLOBERA       Financial Communication                           Financial Press Relations 
Head of       foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.comFoucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com michael.scholze@seitosei-actifin.com 
Communications   01 80 18 26 33                                01 56 88 11 14 
investors@2crsi.com 
03 68 41 10 70

Regulatory filing PDF file File: 2CRSI details the sale of the Boston Group EN 

Language:    English 
Company:     2CRSi SA 
         32, rue Jacobi-Netter 
         67200 Strasbourg 
         France 
Phone:      +33 3 68 41 10 70 
E-mail:     investors@2crsi.com 
Internet:    www.2crsi.com 
ISIN:      FR0013341781 
Euronext Ticker: AL2SI 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1978867 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
1978867 30-Aug-2024 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 30, 2024 17:00 ET (21:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
