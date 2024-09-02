Anzeige
Montag, 02.09.2024

WKN: A0B585 | ISIN: FR0004180578 | Ticker-Symbol: 9RS
Frankfurt
02.09.24
08:08 Uhr
32,000 Euro
+0,850
+2,73 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.09.2024 07:34 Uhr
182 Leser
Sword Group: 1st step in German-speaking Switzerland

The Group acquired INCOR, a company based in Bern!

INCOR is a Bern-based company specialising in Digital Transformation.

INCOR has developed digital know-how on long-term projects mainly dedicated to the Government Institutions of the Swiss Confederation.

INCOR's current turnover trend is CHF6 million, with an EBITDA margin of 8%, which should increase from 2025.

This company will be consolidated in the Group's accounts from 1 July 2024.

This acquisition is fully in line with the announced strategy of establishing a presence in German-speaking Switzerland.

At its financial meeting on 11 September, the Group will present the accelerators in its strategic plan.

To attend this meeting and find out all the latest Sword news, please register here.


About Sword Group

Sword has 3,000+ IT/Digital specialists active in 50+ countries to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.

As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in complex IT & business project management.

Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.

Contact: investorrelations@sword-group.lu

