

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British real estate online portal Rightmove Plc (RMV.L) said it has not received any approach from Australian digital advertising company REA Group Ltd (RPGRF, RPGRY) about a possible offer for the Company. Rightmove shareholders are advised to take no action.



As per the U.K. rule, REA must, by not later than 5.00 p.m. on 30 September 2024, either announce a firm intention to make an offer for Rightmove or announce that it does not intend to make an offer. The deadline can be extended with the consent of the Takeover Panel in accordance with the Rule.



Rightmove noted that a further announcement will be made as and when appropriate.



