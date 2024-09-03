iZafe Group introduces a groundbreaking tripartite collaboration aimed at enhancing independence and safety in medical care

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2024 / iZafe Group (STO:IZAFE-B.ST) iZafe Group AB ("iZafe Group") today announces a strategic tripartite collaboration with Zafe Care Systems AB and Sensorem AB. This partnership, building on previous successes in municipal care, represents a significant step forward in providing users with increased independence and safety in their medication management, regardless of their location.

Dosell has already established itself as a leading solution for safe and efficient medication management. By automating the dosing and distribution of medications, Dosell reduces the risk of taking the wrong medication, double dispensing, and frees up valuable time for healthcare staff. Now, with the integration of Sensorem's mobile safety alarm, the next step is being taken to offer a holistic solution that places the user's freedom and safety at the forefront.

The Sensorem watch not only serves as a reminder to take medications, such as insulin, but also functions as a mobile safety alarm that is constantly present. If a user is far from home and does not take their medication on time, an alert is sent directly to the watch, ensuring that the appropriate actions can be taken immediately. This creates a unique combination of security and independence, allowing the user to live an active life without worrying about their health.

"With this collaboration between iZafe Group, Zafe Care Systems, and Sensorem, we are offering not just a solution for safe medication management, but also a new level of independence and security for users. Our vision is for our products to be easily integrated and become part of a comprehensive solution, showcasing the strength of Dosell. By developing products and services that can seamlessly interact with other systems, we aim to create the best possible solution for both users and healthcare professionals, without the need to manage multiple apps and systems," says Anders Segerström, CEO of iZafe Group AB.

Per la Fleur, CEO of Zafe Care Systems AB, adds: "By combining Dosell's reliability with Sensorem's mobile safety alarm, we are creating an unbeatable solution that not only improves the quality of care but also gives the user the freedom to live an independent life. This is the future of healthcare technology, and we are proud to be part of this development."

Bobo Delemark, CEO of Sensorem AB, emphasizes: "The Dosell medication dispenser and Sensorem's mobile safety alarm together form a unique combination that is beneficial for both the user and the municipality. The user can, for example, be in a different location and be notified that medication needs to be taken (both verbally and in text), and healthcare staff can initially call the mobile alarm to ensure the medication is taken."

About Zafe Care Systems AB: Zafe Care Systems AB specializes in developing technological solutions for healthcare and social care. With a focus on user-friendliness and safety, Zafe delivers innovative products that improve the quality of care and increase the independence of users. www.zafe.se

About Sensorem: Sensorem develops mobile safety alarms and security solutions that provide users with increased safety and freedom in their daily lives. By combining advanced technology with ease of use, Sensorem offers products that are both reliable and flexible. https://www.sensorem.com/sv/

About iZafe Group AB (publ.)

iZafe Group is a Life Science company that conducts research, development and marketing of digital medical solutions and services for safer medication management at home.

The company leads the development of digital drug dispensing through the drug robot Dosell as well as the SaaS solution Pilloxa with the smart pillbox. The company's solutions reduce the risk of incorrect medication in the home, increase compliance, relieve public health care, increase the quality of life for patients and create a safer environment for relatives.

The customers consist of private individuals, pharmaceutical companies and public and private healthcare providers in Sweden, the Nordics and globally. iZafe Group primarily sells through well-established partners who already have long and deep customer relationships with the prioritized customer groups. The head office is in Stockholm.

iZafe Group AB has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market since 2018. Mangold Fondkommission AB is the company's Certified Adviser. Further information is available at www.izafegroup.com

