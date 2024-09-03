GameSquare Holdings, Inc.: FaZe Media, a GameSquare Company, Announces New Multi-Year, Multi-Million Dollar Sponsorship and Licensing Deal with G Fuel

G FUEL partnership is one of the largest transactions in GameSquare's history

FRISCO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2024 / FaZe Media, one of the most prominent and influential gaming organizations in the world, and subsidiary of GameSquare Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAME), ("GameSquare", or the "Company"), today announced a new multi-year, multi-million-dollar sponsorship and licensing deal with G FUEL, the top energy drink brand for gamers and creators. FaZe Media will receive an equity component in G FUEL as part of the contract. This new multi-million-dollar partnership is one of the largest transactions in GameSquare's history, adding predictable revenue to the Company's growing backlog.

To kick off the partnership, G FUEL will be the presenting sponsor for the FaZe Clan Subathon, a month-long streaming marathon running throughout September 2024. This event will set the tone for the collaboration, showcasing the power of user generator content and the influence of FaZe Clan's creators. FaZe Media and G FUEL will also host in-person events and launch co-branded products throughout the partnership to further solidify the synergy between energy drinks and gaming culture.

"We are thrilled to partner with G FUEL and reunite these two brands that have played such a critical role in the rise of gaming and youth culture. In fact, G FUEL was FaZe Clan's first-ever partner and sponsored the original content house. Today's announcement is a direct result of the successful reboot of FaZe Clan under FaZe Banks' leadership and the power of GameSquare's platform. We are excited by the opportunities this new partnership with G FUEL represents," stated Justin Kenna, GameSquare's CEO.

"I've always felt that the original G FUEL and FaZe partnership was best-in-class, so it's exciting to work with Banks and the FaZe team to reignite this collaboration and deepen our relationship within our diverse community of fans, customers, creators, and partners. This comes at a perfect time; with FaZe pushing boundaries and nurturing the next generation of content creators, we are continuing to innovate with new products and categories to meet the needs of our evolving customer base. As our partnership takes shape, we're excited to drive engagement across the global gaming and creator communities," said G FUEL CEO Bryan Crowley.

"As we focus on reconnecting with our roots, this partnership represents more than just a business deal-it's a revival of the legendary history from the OG FaZe days. We're excited to kick off this new chapter with G FUEL and look forward to creating content and new products together," said FaZe Banks, CEO of FaZe Media.

G FUEL has a strong record of successful creator partnerships, crafting authentic, trend-setting formulas for gaming culture enthusiasts. This collaboration builds on a celebrated lineup of influencer-driven creations, including hits like Jynxzi, PewDiePie, Ninja, Butters, FaZe Rug, and more, paving the way for future product launches and giveaways. An early adopter, G FUEL continues to be a leader in bringing communities the best products, collectibles, and experiences for pop culture, gaming, and lifestyle enthusiasts.

The partnership emphasizes a strategic focus on content from FaZe Media's renewed talent roster, which has been attracting rapidly growing audiences with live streaming viewership tripling in July 2024 (Stream Hatchet). The formation of FaZe Media put control back in the hands of its creators and, after a historic relaunch in April 2024, the brand's content and community has been reignited. By partnering with G FUEL, FaZe's talent aims to prioritize fan engagement through authentic and organic creativity.

About FaZe Clan

FaZe Clan is one of the most prominent and influential gaming organizations in the world. Created by gamers, for gamers, FaZe began in 2010 by a group of internet kids who turned their passion into a successful career path and formed a die-hard community along the way. Today, FaZe Clan represents a vast roster of creators who aim to inspire the next generation in making their dreams a reality.

FaZe operates across multiple verticals designed to reimagine gaming, sports, culture and entertainment. FaZe has partnered with blue-chip brands such as Porsche, GHOST® and McDonald's, and record-breaking fashion and lifestyle collaborations featuring Nike, Takashi Murakami, Lyrical Lemonade and more - all centered around its top-tier talent collective with gaming rooted at the core. Reaching over 240M followers across social platforms globally, FaZe's roster consists of world-class gamers, streamers, content creators and esports professionals known for delivering disruptive, original content and its gaming division houses 10+ competitive esports teams.

For more information, visit www.fazeclan.com, and follow FaZe Clan on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and Twitch.

About G FUEL

G FUEL is a game-changing, performance-driven alternative to standard energy and hydration products. Founded in 2012, G FUEL boasts an expansive, Zero Sugar product lineup that includes its signature Energy Formula in powder tub, stick packs and ready-to-drink cans, a powdered Energy + Protein Formula and powdered Hydration Formula. G FUEL maintains the industry's largest and most passionate community of fans, with a global social media footprint of over 500 million followers and product distribution to over 125 countries. Thanks to its years of proven success and resonance in gaming and entertainment, G FUEL has forged iconic partnerships with pop culture creators, professional athletes, major game publishers and internationally-recognized entertainment studios.

Join the movement today at GFUEL.com and follow us on social media @GFuelEnergy.?

About GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

GameSquare's (NASDAQ:GAME) mission is to revolutionize the way brands and game publishers connect with hard-to-reach Gen Z, Gen Alpha, and Millennial audiences. Our next generation media, entertainment, and technology capabilities drive compelling outcomes for creators and maximize our brand partners' return on investment. Through our purpose-built platform, we provide award winning marketing and creative services, offer leading data and analytics solutions, and amplify awareness through FaZe Clan, one of the most prominent and influential gaming organizations in the world. With one of the largest gaming media networks in North America, as verified by Comscore, we are reshaping the landscape of digital media and immersive entertainment. GameSquare's largest investors are Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and the Goff family.

To learn more, visit www.gamesquare.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: the Company's and FaZe Media Inc.'s future performance, revenue, growth and profitability; and the Company's and FaZe Media's ability to execute their business plans. These forward-looking statements are provided only to provide information currently available to us and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, assurance or definitive statement of fact or probability. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions which include, but are not limited to: the Company's and FaZe Media's ability to grow their business and being able to execute on their business plans, the Company being able to complete and successfully integrate acquisitions, the Company being able to recognize and capitalize on opportunities and the Company continuing to attract qualified personnel to supports its development requirements. These assumptions, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to achieve its objectives, the Company successfully executing its growth strategy, the ability of the Company to obtain future financings or complete offerings on acceptable terms, failure to leverage the Company's portfolio across entertainment and media platforms, dependence on the Company's key personnel and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. These risk factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company which are discussed in the Company's most recent MD&A. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. GameSquare assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

