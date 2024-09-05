Das Instrument NCBE US060505EH35 BANK AMERICA DEP.PFD Z BOND wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.09.2024The instrument NCBE US060505EH35 BANK AMERICA DEP.PFD Z BOND is traded ex capital adjustment on 05.09.2024Das Instrument 9J9 US0030091070 ABRDN.A.PAC. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.09.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 06.09.2024The instrument 9J9 US0030091070 ABRDN.A.PAC. DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 05.09.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 06.09.2024Das Instrument O4L CA54019L1094 LODESTAR BATTERY METALS EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.09.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 06.09.2024The instrument O4L CA54019L1094 LODESTAR BATTERY METALS EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 05.09.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 06.09.2024Das Instrument SPC DE000A3CQ5L6 STAIGE ONE AG INH O.N. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.09.2024The instrument SPC DE000A3CQ5L6 STAIGE ONE AG INH O.N. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 05.09.2024Das Instrument SB3 JP3436150001 SB TECHNOLOGY CORP. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.09.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 06.09.2024The instrument SB3 JP3436150001 SB TECHNOLOGY CORP. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 05.09.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 06.09.2024Das Instrument GG20 AU0000185597 LABYRINTH RESOURCES LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.09.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 06.09.2024The instrument GG20 AU0000185597 LABYRINTH RESOURCES LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 05.09.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 06.09.2024