Das Instrument NCBE US060505EH35 BANK AMERICA DEP.PFD Z BOND wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.09.2024
The instrument NCBE US060505EH35 BANK AMERICA DEP.PFD Z BOND is traded ex capital adjustment on 05.09.2024
Das Instrument 9J9 US0030091070 ABRDN.A.PAC. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.09.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 06.09.2024
The instrument 9J9 US0030091070 ABRDN.A.PAC. DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 05.09.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 06.09.2024
Das Instrument O4L CA54019L1094 LODESTAR BATTERY METALS EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.09.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 06.09.2024
The instrument O4L CA54019L1094 LODESTAR BATTERY METALS EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 05.09.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 06.09.2024
Das Instrument SPC DE000A3CQ5L6 STAIGE ONE AG INH O.N. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.09.2024
The instrument SPC DE000A3CQ5L6 STAIGE ONE AG INH O.N. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 05.09.2024
Das Instrument SB3 JP3436150001 SB TECHNOLOGY CORP. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.09.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 06.09.2024
The instrument SB3 JP3436150001 SB TECHNOLOGY CORP. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 05.09.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 06.09.2024
Das Instrument GG20 AU0000185597 LABYRINTH RESOURCES LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.09.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 06.09.2024
The instrument GG20 AU0000185597 LABYRINTH RESOURCES LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 05.09.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 06.09.2024
