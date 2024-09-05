Awards for Technology Team of the Year and Customer Service Team of the Year Demonstrate 8x8's Continued Excellence in Professional Services

8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT), a leading business communications, CX and CPaaS platform provider, today announced its Professional Services organization was named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the Technology Team of the Year category and a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Customer Service Team of the Year category in the 21st Annual International Business Awards®.

The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small are eligible to submit nominations. The 2024 IBAs received entries from organizations in 62 nations and territories.

Winners will be celebrated during a gala banquet at the InterContinental Hotel in Istanbul, Turkey on Friday, October 11.

According to the judges, "8x8's Professional Services Team stands out in the cloud communications industry for its exceptional customer-centric approach. Unlike many competitors who rely on chatbots, 8x8's team provides in-depth, personalized service through discovery workshops, ensuring tailored solutions…Exceptional growth and client satisfaction reflect [the] team's unparalleled commitment and expertise."

Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 300 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process in June and July.

"We are deeply honored to be recognized by the Stevie Award judges for our commitment to delivering an exceptional customer experience accompanied with our robust services offerings for the second year in a row," said Chuck Emmette, Global Vice President, Professional Services at 8x8, Inc. "We understand the importance of delivering consistent, seamless experiences to our customers so that they are able to achieve successful business outcomes within their own organizations and will continue to invest in the partnerships we've developed with countless customers."

Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.

About 8x8 Inc.

8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) is a leading provider of integrated contact center, voice communications, video, chat, and SMS solutions built on one global cloud platform. 8x8 uniquely eliminates the silos across the entire organization to power the communications and customer engagement requirements of all employees globally as they work together to deliver differentiated customer experiences. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.

8x8® is a trademark of 8x8, Inc.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales Customer Service, and the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

