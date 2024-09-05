Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.09.2024
WKN: A1H5UL | ISIN: LU0569974404 | Ticker-Symbol: 7AA
Dow Jones News
05.09.2024 17:01 Uhr
166 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Aperam S.A.: Designated Person Notification

DJ Designated Person Notification 

Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous 
Designated Person Notification 
05-Sep-2024 / 16:29 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Designated Person Notification 
Luxembourg, 05 September 2024 (16:30 CET) - With reference to Article 19(3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the 
European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulations), Aperam announces 
that one notification of share transactions by a Designated Person (i.e. Directors or Executive Officers) is available 
in the Luxembourg Stock Exchange's electronic database OAM on www.bourse.lu and on Aperam's web site www.aperam.com 
under Investors > News & Contact > Managers' Transactions: Link 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Aperam 
 
Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel, with customers in over 40 countries. Since 
January 2022, the business is organized in four primary reportable segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & 
Solutions, Alloys & Specialties and Recycling & Renewables. 
 
Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in 
high value specialty products. In addition to its industrial network, spread over six production facilities in Brazil, 
Belgium and France, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique 
capability to produce low carbon footprint stainless and special steels from biomass, stainless steel scrap and high 
performance alloys scrap. With 5 of its main 6 facilities certified ResponsibleSteel T, Bioenergia and its unique 
capability to produce charcoal made from its own FSC®-certified forestry and, with ELG, a global leader in collecting, 
trading, processing and recycling of stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys, Aperam's places sustainability 
at the heart of its business, helping customers worldwide to excel in the circular economy. 
 
In 2023, Aperam had sales of EUR 6,592 million and shipments of 2.20 million tonnes. 
 
For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com. 
 
 
Contacts 
 
Company secretary / Delphine Féraud Valendru; aperam.corporate@aperam.com 
Investor Relations / Thorsten Zimmermann: +352 661 570 250; thorsten.zimmermann@aperam.com 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1982697 05-Sep-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1982697&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 05, 2024 10:30 ET (14:30 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
