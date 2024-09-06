Das Instrument EJ7 AU000000ERA9 ENERGY RES. A EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.09.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.09.2024The instrument EJ7 AU000000ERA9 ENERGY RES. A EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.09.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 09.09.2024Das Instrument 9J9 US0030091070 ABRDN.A.PAC. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.09.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.09.2024The instrument 9J9 US0030091070 ABRDN.A.PAC. DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.09.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 09.09.2024Das Instrument V720 SE0021626777 BETSSON AB SER.B EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.09.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.09.2024The instrument V720 SE0021626777 BETSSON AB SER.B EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.09.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 09.09.2024Das Instrument QEG2 GB00BFPMV798 TERN PLC LS-,0002 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.09.2024The instrument QEG2 GB00BFPMV798 TERN PLC LS-,0002 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 06.09.2024Das Instrument TT6 US88162G1031 TETRA TECH INC. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.09.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.09.2024The instrument TT6 US88162G1031 TETRA TECH INC. DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.09.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 09.09.2024Das Instrument 1YH FR0000054322 CIBOX INTER. NOM. EO -,02 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.09.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.09.2024The instrument 1YH FR0000054322 CIBOX INTER. NOM. EO -,02 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.09.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 09.09.2024Das Instrument ABBA CA26210W6053 DRONE DEL.CANAN.(VTG.SHS) EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.09.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.09.2024The instrument ABBA CA26210W6053 DRONE DEL.CANAN.(VTG.SHS) EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.09.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 09.09.2024Das Instrument 42BB GB00BLJNXL82 BERKELEY GR.HL LS-,054141 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.09.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.09.2024The instrument 42BB GB00BLJNXL82 BERKELEY GR.HL LS-,054141 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.09.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 09.09.2024