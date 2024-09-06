A new scientific article, published in the US journal Clinical Pharmacology in Drug Development, shows how Xspray Pharma's HyNap technology improves the bioavailability and reduces variability of two important tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs), Dasynoc (XS004, dasatinib) and XS005 (sorafenib). Reduced variability generally leads to better safety and can potentially increase treatment effectiveness for patients, ensuring prescribers that their seriously ill patients consistently receive the prescribed dose.

The article, entitled "Enhanced Oral Bioavailability and Reduced Pharmacokinetic Variability of Dasatinib and Sorafenib through Hybrid Nanoparticle-Amorphous Solid Dispersion Technology," highlights that Xspray's amorphous drug formulations achieve bioequivalence at lower doses and with less variability in uptake and thus plasma exposure compared to crystalline reference products. These new data in several hundred people, together with a previous study showing that Xspray's amorphous dasatinib products are not affected by gastric acid-reducing agents, are major improvements for clinical use.

Key findings presented in the article:

Dasynoc (XS004, dasatinib): Bioequivalence at 30% lower dose, with up to 4.8 times less variation in plasma exposure compared to the reference product.

XS005 (sorafenib): 45% increase in absorption and up to 2.8 times less variability in plasma exposure compared to the reference product.

The publication in a peer-reviewed journal confirms the HyNap technology's potential to improve both efficacy and safety in the treatment of cancer patients.

Per Andersson, CEO of Xspray Pharma, comments: "It is significant that our research is recognized in a leading American scientific journal. The publication confirms HyNap technology's ability to improve drug solubility and bioavailability, which we believe will lead to better treatment outcomes and fewer side effects especially for chronically medicated cancer patients."

https://doi.org/10.1002/cpdd.1416

