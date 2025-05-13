XSpray Pharma AB: Bulletin from the annual general meeting of Xspray Pharma AB (publ)

The following resolutions were passed at the annual general meeting (the "AGM") of Xspray Pharma AB (publ) ("Xspray") on 13 May 2025.

Adoption of income statement and balance sheet for the financial year 2024 and discharge from liability

The AGM resolved to adopt the income statement and the consolidated income statement for the financial year 2024 as well as the balance sheet and consolidated balance sheet as of 31 December 2024. The members of the board of directors and the managing director were discharged from liability for the financial year 2024.

Allocation of profit or loss

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, that no dividend shall be paid for 2024 and that the results of the company shall be carried forward.

Election of board members, auditors, fees to the board of directors and auditors

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, to, for the period until the end of the next annual general meeting, re-elect Anders Ekblom, Anders Bladh, Christine Lind, Robert Molander and Carl-Johan Spak as members of the board of directors and to elect Markus Haeberlein and Anne Prener as new members of the board of directors. Anders Ekblom was re-elected as the chairman of the board of directors. The audit firm KPMG AB was re-elected as auditor of the company for the period until the end of the next annual general meeting.

The AGM further resolved on remuneration to the board of directors in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal. The AGM also resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, that the remuneration to the auditor shall be paid in accordance with approved statement of costs.

Nomination committee for the next annual general meeting

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, on principles for appointing the nomination committee. The principles are unchanged in relation to the principles adopted by the annual general meeting 2024 and imply, in short, that the nomination committee shall comprise the chairman of the board of directors together with one representative of each of the four largest shareholders, based on ownership in the company as of 31 August.

The board of directors' remuneration report

The AGM resolved to approve the remuneration report as presented by the board of directors.

Long-term incentive program 2025 (LTIP 2025) based on warrants and employee stock options

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to adopt a long-term incentive program for employees within Xspray based on warrants and employee stock options (LTIP 2025). Within the framework of the program, it was also resolved to issue and transfer a maximum of 464,232 warrants.

Authorisation to issue new shares, warrants and/or convertibles with or without deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to authorise the board of directors, at one or several occasions and for the period until the next annual general meeting, with or without deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, to issue new shares, warrants and/or convertibles. Such issue may be made with or without provisions for contribution in kind or set-off or other conditions. If such issue is made with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, the authorisation may only be utilised to the extent that the number of shares issued by virtue of the authorisation corresponds to not more than 20 per cent of the total number of shares outstanding at the time of the AGM's resolution on the proposed authorisation.

About Xspray Pharma

Xspray Pharma AB (publ) is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development of improved PKIs for cancer treatment, leveraging its proprietary HyNap technology platform. The company aims to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients by improving the efficacy, safety, and patient experience of existing cancer therapies. Xspray Pharma's shares are traded at Nasdaq Stockholm (Nasdaq Stockholm: XSPRAY). For more information about Xspray Pharma AB and its innovative approach to cancer treatment, please visit www.xspraypharma.com.