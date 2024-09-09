HYDROGEN REFUELING SOLUTIONS (HRS): HRS EXPANDS ITS INSTALLED BASE WITH 7 NEW HYDROGEN STATIONS IN FRANCE AND ABROAD IN 3 MONTHS

HRS EXPANDS ITS INSTALLED BASE WITH 7 NEW HYDROGEN STATIONS IN FRANCE AND ABROAD IN 3 MONTHS

5 OTHER STATIONS TO BE INSTALLED, TOTALLING 27 STATIONS BY THE END OF 2024

Grenoble, September 9 2024 - HRS, a leading French designer and manufacturer of hydrogen refueling stations and a European industry leader, continues to expand its network with the installation of 7 new hydrogen stations in France and abroad, including its first large-capacity HRS40 station. By the end of September 2024, HRS will have installed a total of 22 latest-generation stations worldwide, reinforcing its position as a leader in the hydrogen mobility market.

This installed base of 200 kg/day and 1 tonne/day stations, the only one of its kind in Europe, with a total distribution capacity of more than 5 tonnes/day, can meet the current and future needs of the low-carbon mobility market (cars, light commercial vehicles, buses, coaches, lorries, refuse collection vehicles, forklift trucks, etc.), thanks to its high level of availability.

HRS STRENGTHENS ITS EUROPEAN LEADERSHIP WITH STRATEGIC EXPANSION IN HYDROGEN STATIONS



HRS has deployed 7 new stations in just 3 months, an average of one every two weeks. By the end of 2024, the company plans to install 5 additional stations, bringing the total to 27 latest-generation stations by December 31. These installations come with long-term maintenance contracts, which will generate significant recurring revenue in the years ahead.

To date, the stations in service have distributed more than 71.6 tonnes of hydrogen and refuelled more than 103,700 vehicles.

FROM EUROPE TO SAUDI ARABIA: HRS EXPANDS WITH 7 NEW STATIONS

First 1-ton/day station installed at Champagnier test site

At its industrial site near Grenoble, HRS installed its first HRS40 station, capable of distributing

1 tonne/day. This high-capacity station marks a milestone in HRS's development of advanced hydrogen refueling technology. Integrated into the company's test center, it allows HRS to conduct real-world testing, part of its continuous improvement efforts. The company plans to install stations with capacities of up to 4 tonnes/day in the coming years.

First station installed outside Europe in Saudi Arabia

In the summer of 2024, HRS will install an HRS14 station to support a fleet of 20 buses and light vehicles. This project marks HRS's first station outside Europe and represents a key step in its international growth strategy, particularly in the Middle East, a region with significant potential for future opportunities.

Transportable station for GCK in Buc for 2024 summer sporting events

HRS installed a modular HRS14 station (200 kg/day) in Buc (Yvelines), Île-de-France, for GCK Energy for the summer 2024 sporting events in Paris. This mobile station refueled B.E. Green's fleet of retrofitted buses and coaches, in collaboration with Toyota Motor Corporation. Over the summer, nearly 1,000 refueling operations were completed, distributing more than 3.2 tonnes of hydrogen.

Two large-capacity stations in Dunkirk (Nord-Pas-de-Calais) for SPAC

HRS is building one of the largest hydrogen stations in France, capable of delivering up to 500 kg of hydrogen per day, in Dunkirk. The SHYMED project (Hydrogen Solution for Electric Mobility in Dunkirk), carried out by Hynamics, the Dunkirk Urban Community, and the Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations, with SPAC (Colas Group) as the main contractor, will provide hydrogen for up to ten buses and the city's refuse collection vehicles.

Two new Plug Power hydrogen stations in Spain

As part of its ongoing partnership with Plug Power, HRS recently completed the installation of its 5th and 6th stations on logistics sites in Spain. These stations will supply hydrogen to Plug Power's fuel cell-powered forklift fleets.

5 NEW STATIONS TO BE INSTALLED BY THE END OF 2024

HRS plans to install 5 more stations by the end of 2024, including three HRS40 stations with a

1 tonne/day capacity at customer sites, reinforcing its leading position in the sector.

HRS teams will install HRS40 stations in Lyon Saint-Exupéry (69) and Malataverne (26) for Hympulsion as part of the Zero Emission Valley project, and in Saint-Sulpice (81) for Seven. Additionally, an HRS14 station will be installed for Hympulsion in Aubenas (07), and another in Lorient (56) for HyGO (a joint venture between ENGIE Solutions and SEM 56 Energies), capable of refueling a fleet of 19 buses simultaneously, a first in France.

Thanks to its innovative modular design, HRS continues to meet the growing needs of its customers, playing a key role in the energy transition by helping to build the hydrogen ecosystems of tomorrow.

ABOUT HRS (Hydrogen Refueling Solutions)

HRS is one of the world's leading manufacturers of high-capacity hydrogen refueling stations. HRS offers a complete and unique range of modular and scalable stations, from 200 kg/day to 4 tons/day.

Pure player from station design to commissioning, HRS has state-of-the-art industrial production facilities capable of assembling up to 180 stations a year, with lead times of 6 to 12 weeks. This industrial site includes a test area, the only one of its kind in Europe, to test and trial the range of stations and develop future products and solutions for the hydrogen mobility market.

HRS also offers a complete range of services, including 24/7/365 on-call maintenance. The performance of stations installed in Europe and around the world is monitored in real time from our state-of-the-art control room.

HRS now has one of the largest installed bases of high-capacity stations on the market, with 22 stations from 200 kg/day to 1 tonne/day, representing a cumulative capacity of more than 5 tonnes/day. All the stations' terminals are bi-pressure and equipped with 350-bar, 350-HF and 700-bar nozzles, meeting all the needs of hydrogen mobility.

HRS stands out for its rigorous economic discipline, offering long-term financial solidity while continuing to allocate substantial resources to R&D, thus ensuring its position at the forefront of innovation.

ISIN code: FR0014001PM5 - mnemonic: ALHRS.

For more information, visit our website www.hydrogen-refueling-solutions.fr

CONTACTS

Investor Relations

ACTUS finance & communication

Grégoire SAINT-MARC

hrs@actus.fr

Tel. 01 53 67 36 94 Financial press relations

ACTUS finance & communication

Deborah SCHWARTZ

hrs-presse@actus.fr

Tel. 01 53 67 36 35 Corporate press relations

ACTUS finance & communication

Anne-Charlotte DUDICOURT

hrs-presse@actus.fr

Tel.: 01 53 67 36 32

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

lZtvacZnlG/JynCalZuba5ZsamaXxmeUamqbl2ablpudbpyVxWxmnJWeZnFomm5p

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-87593-2024_09_09_-inauguration-7-stations-uk.pdf