Dienstag, 10.09.2024
Die Goldaktie, die sogar KI-Giganten in den Schatten stellt
WKN: A0MWMF | ISIN: GB00B12WC938
Berlin
10.09.24
08:05 Uhr
0,018 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
PR Newswire
10.09.2024 08:12 Uhr
Cadogan Energy Solutions Plc - New Investments in Power Generation

Cadogan Energy Solutions Plc - New Investments in Power Generation

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 10

Cadogan Energy Solutions Plc

("Cadogan" or the "Company")

New Investments in Power Generation

Cadogan Energy Solutions plc announces that it has decided to accelerate its business diversification in the Electricity sector. The Group will invest in new power generation opportunities in Ukraine, totalling an installed capacity of around 10 MW. The Group is launching several projects with the objective of being operational in Q4 2025. At the same time, Cadogan is completing its gas-to-power project on Blazhiv field which will be operational in Q1 2025.

About

Cadogan is an independent, energy company, which operates an exploration and production license in Western Ukraine, conducts gas trading operations, and provides services to E&P companies. The aim of the Company is to be a diversified energy group making investments offering energy solutions and alternative services with a lower environmental impact.

For further information, please contact:

Cadogan Energy Solutions plc
Fady Khallouf Chief Executive Officer f.khallouf@cadogan-es.com
Ben Harber Company Secretary +44 0207 264 4366


