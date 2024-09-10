Cadogan Energy Solutions Plc - New Investments in Power Generation

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 10

Cadogan Energy Solutions plc announces that it has decided to accelerate its business diversification in the Electricity sector. The Group will invest in new power generation opportunities in Ukraine, totalling an installed capacity of around 10 MW. The Group is launching several projects with the objective of being operational in Q4 2025. At the same time, Cadogan is completing its gas-to-power project on Blazhiv field which will be operational in Q1 2025.

Cadogan is an independent, energy company, which operates an exploration and production license in Western Ukraine, conducts gas trading operations, and provides services to E&P companies. The aim of the Company is to be a diversified energy group making investments offering energy solutions and alternative services with a lower environmental impact.

