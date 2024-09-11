

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Encavis AG (ECV.DE), a producer of electricity from Renewable Energies, Wednesday said it has purchased a ready-to-build wind farm with a potential to generate 18 megawatts power in Dannhausen.



Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



Encavis acquired the project from SWW - Neue Energien GmbH, a unit of RB Holding, and commissioned SOWITEC Operations GmbH with the construction of the project. The company estimates that construction of the plant will begin in a few weeks with connection to the electricity grid expected in early 2026.



'With the acquisition and construction of the wind farm from SWW and SOWITEC in Dannhausen, we are expanding our wind farm portfolio in Germany to a total of 311 MW and thus further strengthen our domestic generation capacity,' said Mario Schirru, CIO/COO of Encavis.



