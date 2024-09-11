Xactly Corporation: Xactly Next Transforms the Future of Sales Performance Management with Composable Solutions

Xactly Launches Unified Intelligent Revenue Platform Marking Next Phase of Product Evolution

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2024 / Xactly, a global leader in intelligent revenue solutions, today announced a new composable Intelligent Revenue Platform, unifying market-leading solutions, Incent and Forecast, with three new solutions, Plan, Design, and Manage. This next phase of the Xactly evolution marks a leap forward for Intelligent Revenue, offering unified solutions and seamless user experiences on one platform.

"Xactly Next represents our commitment to continuous innovation," said Arnab Mishra, CEO of Xactly. "In a dynamic business landscape where one-size-fits-all solutions fall short, we're redefining success for Sales Performance Management (SPM) with a composable approach. For the past several years, we've invested in breaking down the legacy siloes between compensation, finance, operations, and revenue teams to promote stronger collaboration. We designed the Intelligent Revenue Platform to empower these leaders to navigate an ever-shifting business landscape and drive material value to their businesses."

From enhanced features to a seamless user experience, the Intelligent Revenue Platform empowers sales teams across the revenue ecosystem with unprecedented flexibility, allowing them to tailor and integrate solutions to fit any company's unique needs. With agile workflows, real-time collaboration, and a robust analytics engine, Xactly ensures that an organization's sales strategy is always in sync with their evolving business goals. The platform allows for advanced reporting capabilities thanks to a unified data model, with the ability to pull data from any source. Additionally, this evolution applies to advanced security and data management requirements for large, distributed enterprises. The composable SPM solution grows, adapts, and excels alongside the ever-changing business needs.

"With the Intelligent Revenue Platform's agile workflows, real-time collaboration, and a cutting-edge analytics engine, Xactly ensures that enterprises' sales strategies are always in sync with their evolving business goals," said Chris Li, SVP of Products at Xactly. "As part of Xactly Next, this platform expands our capabilities throughout the SPM domain, and unifying those solutions on a singular platform."

The five pillars that compose the unified Intelligent Revenue Platform include:

Xactly Incent : Even the best-in-class incentive programs can fall flat without proper administration, inaccurate calculations, or limited reporting capabilities that are difficult to manage and keep revenue teams in the dark. Xactly ICM solutions bring together industry-leading, award-winning, prepackaged ICM functionality with extensibility to deliver world class incentive administration, commission accounting, and management by objectives solutions that can be tailored to the most complex requirements.

Xactly Forecast : Xactly enables organizations to do more with their revenue data by surfacing it in real-time, better informing their planning processes, identifying performance trends by territory or segment, and highlighting the efficacy of their incentive programs. This added intelligence optimizes how revenue teams manage their pipelines and execution tactics, and results in organizations with more confidence in their forecasts year-after-year.

Xactly Plan : Sales and revenue planning requires deep analysis and various activities to fine tune, and it's a critical component of go-to-market success. Xactly now offers prepackaged mapping functionality for territory planning needs, with extensibility to serve customer's end-to-end sales planning processes - all on a unified platform that can utilize data from across a business's revenue ecosystem.

Xactly Design : Incentive design is, historically, a complicated process with numerous stakeholders who have strong opinions on how best to motivate go-to-market teams and define achievable quotas. Xactly Design can cut through the noise using historical performance data as the backdrop, 20 years of benchmarking data, and an intuitive simulation engine to test hypotheses and determine impacts.

Xactly Manage: After building go-to-market plans and designing ideal incentive programs, it's paramount to govern the inherent changes to assigning territories, quotas, and roles. Xactly Manage offers territory and quota management solutions that arm RevOps experts with a powerful ability to make sure all the puzzle pieces are placed in the correct location, and pivot on a dime when necessary.

"I've seen the evolution of the Xactly platform first-hand and I believe we're just scratching the surface," said Maria Oczko-Canant, Head of GTM Planning, Compensation and Performance Analytics, Workiva. "Bringing pipeline and forecasting data together with incentive and SPM data unlocks a ton of possibilities to automate and unify important business processes on a singular platform. We couldn't be more excited about our future with Xactly."

If interested in demoing the Intelligent Revenue Platform, please visit here. To learn more about how Xactly's solutions can optimize sales performance and revenue intelligence, visit our blog, or for more information about Xactly, please visit https://www.xactlycorp.com/company/contact-us.

About Xactly:

Xactly provides the only AI-powered platform that combines revenue intelligence and sales performance management so organizations can unlock their full revenue potential. Backed by two decades of pay and performance data, Xactly's Intelligent Revenue Platform is designed for finance, revenue, compensation, and sales leaders who want to drive quality, sustainable revenue. To learn more about Xactly and the latest issues and trends in revenue intelligence, visit us at XactlyCorp.com, follow our blog, and connect with us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE: Xactly Corporation

View the original press release on accesswire.com