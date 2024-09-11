HYDROGEN REFUELING SOLUTIONS (HRS): HRS LAUNCHES EXPANSION IN ITALY WITH A FIRST ORDER FOR A HYDROGEN REFUELING STATION

HRS LAUNCHES EXPANSION IN ITALY

WITH A FIRST ORDER FOR A HYDROGEN REFUELING STATION

Grenoble, September 11, 2024 - HRS, French designer and manufacturer, European leader in hydrogen refueling stations, has announced its first order for the supply and installation of an HRS14[1] hydrogen station in Italy for an industrial client.

The dual-pressure station, which is scheduled to be installed at the customer's site by the end of 2025, will be capable of refueling a broad range of hydrogen-powered vehicles - from passenger cars to trucks, buses, and even industrial vehicles - supporting the refueling of a wide spectrum of zero-emission mobility solutions.

This project is part of European and Italian energy transition support programs aimed at the rapid deployment of hydrogen infrastructures. It is linked to the receipt of subsidies, which will be confirmed by the end of November 2024, enabling the program to begin.

To meet the European Union's objectives on transport decarbonization, Italy has committed

€230 million to the deployment of hydrogen refueling stations for road transport[2]. By 2026, at least 40 hydrogen refueling stations will be deployed along major roads and near ports and logistics terminals.

This order represents a first success for HRS in Italy and confirms the company's ability to deploy its technological expertise across Europe and worldwide. Italy is actually one of the promising European markets that HRS is targeting commercially, in particular through fieldwork with its partner Simplifhy.

Hassen Rachedi, founder and CEO of HRS, expressed his enthusiasm: "We are thrilled to see this first success in Italy, and we expect it will be the first of many. The commercial groundwork we've been laying over recent months with the support of local partners is beginning to pay off. Italy's strong commitment to green hydrogen development aligns perfectly with our vision, and we are confident that our technological leadership, combined with our growing local presence, positions us to play a crucial role in the country's green hydrogen infrastructure rollout."

ABOUT HRS (Hydrogen Refueling Solutions)

HRS is one of the world's leading manufacturers of high-capacity hydrogen refueling stations. HRS offers a complete and unique range of modular and scalable stations, from 200 kg/day to 4 tons/day.

Pure player from station design to commissioning, HRS has state-of-the-art industrial production facilities capable of assembling up to 180 stations a year, with lead times of 6 to 12 weeks. This industrial site includes a test area, the only one of its kind in Europe, to test and trial the range of stations and develop future products and solutions for the hydrogen mobility market.

HRS also offers a complete range of services, including 24/7/365 on-call maintenance. The performance of stations installed in Europe and around the world is monitored in real time from our state-of-the-art control room.

HRS now has one of the largest installed bases of high-capacity stations on the market, with 22 stations from 200 kg/day to 1 tonne/day, representing a cumulative capacity of more than 5 tonnes/day. All the stations' terminals are bi-pressure and equipped with 350-bar, 350-HF and 700-bar nozzles, meeting all the needs of hydrogen mobility.

HRS stands out for its rigorous economic discipline, offering long-term financial solidity while continuing to allocate substantial resources to R&D, thus ensuring its position at the forefront of innovation.

ISIN code: FR0014001PM5 - mnemonic: ALHRS.

For more information, visit our website www.hydrogen-refueling-solutions.fr

[1] Plant trade name from 200 kg/day or up to 14 kg/hour

[2] Source: Gouvernement Italien

