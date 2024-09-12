Das Instrument 0Y1 GB0004220025 POLAR CAP.T. LS-,25 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.09.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.09.2024

The instrument 0Y1 GB0004220025 POLAR CAP.T. LS-,25 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 12.09.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 13.09.2024



Das Instrument U6N BMG6904D1083 PARATUS ENER.SVS DL 4,9 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.09.2024

The instrument U6N BMG6904D1083 PARATUS ENER.SVS DL 4,9 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 12.09.2024



Das Instrument 8NR NO0003679102 NRC GROUP ASA NK 1 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.09.2024

The instrument 8NR NO0003679102 NRC GROUP ASA NK 1 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 12.09.2024



Das Instrument P8O AU000000MCT4 METALICITY LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.09.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.09.2024

The instrument P8O AU000000MCT4 METALICITY LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 12.09.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 13.09.2024



Das Instrument 9CH AU0000021461 GALAN LITHIUM LTD EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.09.2024

The instrument 9CH AU0000021461 GALAN LITHIUM LTD EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 12.09.2024

© 2024 Xetra Newsboard