Cubic Defense: Cubic to Showcase Air Combat Training, Edge Compute and Networking, and Digital Intelligence Solutions at AFA's Air, Space & Cyber Conference

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2024 / Cubic Defense, a recognized industry leader in providing air combat training systems, edge compute and networking, and digital intelligence, will showcase its state-of-the-art solutions during the Air, Space & Cyber Conference, September 16-18, at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland.





Cubic set to attend AFA's Air, Space & Cyber Conference

"Our solutions are engineered to ensure warfighters are equipped with the tools they need to succeed in any environment," said Paul K. Averna, VP and GM, Advanced Training Solutions, Cubic Defense. "Our proven capabilities highlight Cubic's commitment to provide operational readiness in the age of ubiquitous growing threats."

Visit Cubic at booth 545 and speak with experts ready to demonstrate solutions that include:

Encrypted ACMI - P5 SSU: Enabling new levels of integration between 4th and 5th generation aircraft. P5 System Security Update (SSU) provides a field modification to existing USAF P5 pod inventory to deliver encrypted Air Combat Training System (ACMI) to the Combat Air Force for a fraction of the cost of the competitor's like capability.

Synthetic Inject-to-Live (SITL) LVC Training: Bringing the realism of the pacing peer fight with a secure Live Virtual Constructive (LVC) advanced training environment (ATE) that injects synthetic entities from human-operated simulators (virtual) and computer-generated forces (constructive) into live cockpits of fourth-and fifth-generation platforms.

Secure LVC Advanced Training Environment (SLATE): Delivering threat-realistic blended training environments where live-operating platform-combat displays are augmented with injects from simulator and computer-generated forces. Used in DARPA's Air Combat Evolution (ACE) program and Valiant Shield 2024.

Simplified Planning Execution Analysis and Reconstruction (SPEAR): A common data model and DoD-approved tech stack that reduces cognitive burden through optimized displays and analytics of kinetic and non-kinetic data, in multi-domain operations and LVC environments.

DTECH Fusion eHPC : Supercharged processor, dedicated GPU, and massive fully-accessible storage means users can deliver applications such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and video analysis to the tactical edge, even in limited connectivity (DDIL) environments.

DTECH M3-SE : Combines enterprise-class computing and networking with the most scalability available in a modular form factor, the M3-SE is suitable for use at multiple echelons that require advanced applications.

DTECH M3X : The perfect blend of performance and portability, the M3X is ideal for mounted and dismounted forward units that require high-speed computing and networking at the tactical edge.

Vocality RoIP : Designed to provide interoperability between disparate communication networks, Vocality RoIP provides a rapidly deployable and easy-to-use bridge between existing Land Mobile Radio (LMR) networks and Voice Over IP systems.

XD Tactical (XDT) : Cross Domain guards designed for low-size, weight, and power (SWAP) operational applications, providing rugged, 100% solid-state appliances that meet airworthiness and ground mobile MIL-STD specifications for use in austere environments on dismounted soldiers, vehicles, aircraft, or vessels.

Secure Communications Solutions : Adaptive and resilient communications with Multi-link, Multi-band, Multi-constellation SATCOM, Software Defined Radios (SDR), and Combat Search and Rescue (CSAR) Radios that resolve critical gaps in tactical and operational communications.

Cubic Digital Intelligence:Advanced data visualization solutions accessible from anywhere in the world. Unified Video enables the collection, indexing, recording, and broadcasting of mission-critical insights for rapid analysis. HiPER LOOK/DRIVE extend enterprise-level map server capabilities to the tactical edge, combining imagery, elevation, and terrain data with a built-in web viewer for disconnected, adaptable mission support. TAKTICS provides a web-based tool for quickly locating, viewing, and downloading geospatial data to mobile devices and apps such as the Team Awareness Kit (TAK).

About Cubic

Cubic creates and delivers technology solutions in transportation that make people's lives easier by simplifying their daily journeys and defense capabilities that help promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. Led by our talented teams around the world, Cubic is driven to solve global challenges through innovation and service to our customers and partners.

Part of Cubic's portfolio of businesses, Cubic Defense provides networked Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) solutions and is a leading provider of live, virtual, constructive, and game-based training solutions for both U.S. and Allied Forces. These mission-inspired capabilities enable assured multi-domain access; converged digital intelligence; and superior readiness for defense, intelligence, security, and commercial missions. For more information, visit www.cubic.com.

