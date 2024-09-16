Capita Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 16

Capita plc

("Capita" or the "Company")

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16 September 2024

On 12 September 2024, the following restricted share award ("2024 RSA") was granted over the Company's Ordinary 2 1/15p shares ("Ordinary Shares") to Pablo Andres.

The 2024 RSA granted to Pablo Andres, Chief Financial Officer, will normally vest on 10 May 2027, subject to: (i) continued employment; and (ii) a positive assessment of performance against two underpins (as detailed below).

The underpin conditions attached to Mr Andres' 2024 RSA include:

Underpin 1: Capita's total shareholder return over the three-year period ending 31 December 2026 must be positive; and

Underpin 2: the Remuneration Committee must be satisfied with the underlying performance of the Company from the Award Date until the Normal Vesting date and that there have been no environmental, social or governance issues resulting in material reputational damage. If this is not deemed to be met, the Committee will consider a reduction of the final vesting level of the RSAs (including to nil).

