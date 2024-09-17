Peraso Inc. Secures Purchase Order for Military Use of mmWave Technology

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2024 / Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) has announced a significant purchase order for its Perspectus module products, which are ideally suited for battlefield application. Leveraging Peraso's advanced 60 GHz mmWave RF technology, this system is intended to enhance situational awareness and communications for soldiers engaged in combat operations.

The Perspectus module minimizes detection risk and reduces sensitivity to battlefield clutter and interference using Peraso's proprietary narrow-beamforming technology. The unique propagation characteristics of 60 GHz signals offer an edge in military settings where stealth, precision, and operational efficiency are paramount.

"Our technology has proven its value in critical military scenarios," said Ron Glibbery, CEO of Peraso. "We remain committed to delivering solutions that surpass the expectations of our military partners. The recent demonstration of our prototype underscored our technology's precision and robust performance in challenging operational scenarios, solidifying Peraso's role as a leader in military-grade communication technologies."

Immediate Deployment with Advanced Features

To support this key battlefield application, Peraso will supply field-ready modules featuring customized software and power-saving modes, allowing continuous operation for up to a week on a single battery charge. This adaptability ensures soldiers have user-friendly, reliable, high-performance tools in the field.

Commitment to Innovation and Security

Peraso's innovation extends beyond the battlefield. The Company has filed 50 patent applications in mmWave technology, with 40 already granted, further cementing its commitment to advancing wireless communications.

Looking Ahead

As Peraso continues to deliver solutions to both military and commercial sectors, the Company remains well-positioned to lead in the rapidly evolving landscape of high-performance wireless communications.

About Peraso Inc.

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ: PRSO) is a pioneer in high performance 60 GHz unlicensed and 5G mmWave wireless technology, offering chipsets, modules, software and IP. Peraso supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, military, 'immersive video and factory automation. In addition, Peraso's solutions for data and telecom networks focus on Accelerating Data Intelligence and Multi-Access Edge Computing, providing end-to-end solutions from the edge to the centralized core and into the cloud. For additional information, please visit www.perasoinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" created by those sections. All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements." These statements may be identified by words such as "estimates," "anticipates," "projects," "plans," "strategy," "goal," or "planned," "seeks," "may," "might," "will," "expects," "intends," "believes," "should," and similar expressions, or the negative versions thereof, and which also may be identified by their context. All statements that address customer relationships, as well as availability, operating performance, advantages of the products of Peraso, market acceptance of our products and anticipated acceptance and use of mmWave technology, which are not otherwise historical facts, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results and trends may differ materially from historical results or those projected in any such forward-looking statements depending on a variety of factors. These factors include, but are not limited to, anticipated use of mmWave technology by military organizations, the availability and performance of Peraso's products, reliance on manufacturing partners to assist successfully with the fabrication of our ICs and modules, availability of quantities of ICs supplied by our manufacturing partners at a competitive cost, level of intellectual property protection provided by our patents, vigor and growth of markets served by our customers and our operations, and other risks. Peraso undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as required by law, even as new information becomes available or other events occur in the future.

###

Media Contact

Tyler Weiland

Shelton Group

+1-972-571-7834

tweiland@sheltongroup.com

Peraso Company Contact

Mark Lunsford

CRO

mlunsford@perasoinc.com

Contact Information

Tyler Weiland

Vice President, Public Relations

tweiland@sheltongroup.com

(972) 571-7834

Mark Lunsford

CRO

mlunsford@perasoinc.com

SOURCE: Peraso Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com