FERMENTALG: A 1st half-year 2024 marked by the success of the commercial relaunch and the strengthening of strategic alliances

Libourne - September 17, 2024 - Fermentalg (Euronext Growth / ALGAE), expert French microalgae company, presents its results for the 1st half-year of the 2024 financial year, following approval of the accounts by the Board of Directors at its meeting today[1]. These results confirm the relevance of the new strategic plan and its two pillars: boosting sales by opening up new markets and strengthening strategic partnerships.

2.7-fold increase in sales of DHA Origins® and outlook confirmed

Under the impetus of the new Chief Executive Officer, and in line with the roadmap presented in December 2023, Fermentalg recorded very strong sales momentum in the 1er half-year 2024.

By the end of June, the Company had generated sales of €6.3m, a 2.7-fold increase on the 1er half-year 2023. This is the best commercial half-year recorded by the Company since the launch of the DHA Origins® range, the omega-3-rich algal oil, in 2018.

This performance is the fruit of a strengthened marketing and sales team and a rethought strategy based on opening up new markets. Over the 1er half-year, Fermentalg booked its first orders in the promising premium dietary supplements and petfood segments. This offensive strategy will continue over the coming months, with an expansion into human and animal nutrition market segments.

Thanks to these new outlets, Fermentalg confirms its annual sales target of at least €12 million, 3 times higher than 2023 (€4 million), even though the market context has hardened in recent months, with fish oil prices falling but remaining above historical levels.

Strategic partnership with Huvepharma group gains momentum

At the end of 2023, Fermentalg formed a strategic alliance with the Huvepharma group, the European leader in large scale precision fermentation for the animal and human health sectors. This alliance was ramped up during the 1er half-year 2024, with in particular:

The successful industrial transfer of DHA Origins® production to Huvepharma's Bulgarian plants: the first volume production runs have started successfully, yields are gradually improving and the target conditions for industrial performance are now being met, enabling ultimate gains in profitability and competitiveness.

The launch of Everzure TM , the only acid-stable natural blue colorant developed by Fermentalg (see below).

, the only acid-stable natural blue colorant developed by Fermentalg (see below). Huvepharma's participation in Fermentalg's successful capital increase in June 2024, making it the Company's largest shareholder with just over 20% of the capital and voting rights. In this context, the General Meeting of Shareholders held today appointed Anguel Jeliazkov Ivanov, Vice-President at Huvepharma group to the Company's Board of Directors.

Continued developments with Givaudan around EverzureTM

In line with its strategy of forging alliances with partners who can leverage its industrial and commercial performance, Fermentalg pursued its partnership with Givaudan, a world leader in food colorants, over the 1er half-year around EverzureTM , with the following advances:

In terms of technological and industrial development, the work carried out by Fermentalg at pilot scale has been finalized, and the transfer of production to industrial scale at Huvepharma, currently underway, is due to be completed in the second half of the year.

On the commercial front, Givaudan has carried out sampling tests with potential partners, confirming initial interest. Discussions are now continuing with a view to placing the first orders.

On the regulatory front, approval files are still being examined with a view to first approvals in Europe and the United States, where FDA approval should be expected between late 2024 and early 2025, given the comparable age of the dossiers.

Slight improvement in operating income as sales and manufacturing ramp up

(in K€) S1 2023 S1 2024 Net Sales 2 340 6 319 Operating income before share-based payments and non-current items -4 742 -4 360 Operating income after share-based payments and non-current items -4 594 -4 351 Cost of net financial debt -103 -122 Other financial income and expense -686 -774 Share in net income (loss) of associates -289 -415 Net income (loss) -5 673 -5 662

Against this backdrop of ramping up sales and optimizing production facilities, Fermentalg reported stable half-year net result overall compare to 2023.

In detail, operating income, before share-based payments and non-current items, came to -€4.4m, compared with -€4.7m in the 1er half 2023. The 2.7-fold increase in sales had a beneficial effect, partially offset by:

A margin on direct costs temporarily impacted by costs linked to the transfer and optimization of the industrial process, the pricing policy applied in the phase of commercial conquest in new segments, and the destocking of production carried out in 2023 at high cost by the former subcontractor (see below).

A +10% increase in operating expenses, reflecting the strengthening of sales teams and marketing actions.

Research and development costs up 5%, due to lower capitalization of these costs (€0.4m vs. €1.3m), with total R&D expenditure down €0.9m.

Net income was stable at -5.6 M€, after taking into account the non-cash accounting charge for calculating the fair value of convertible bonds issued in 2023 (-0.8 M€) and the share of profit of the subsidiary CarbonWorks (-0.4 M€ versus -0.3 M€ in the 1er half-year 2023).

Cash position up by €10 million

(in K€) 31/12/2023 30/06/2024 Shareholders' equity 30 846 39 050 Non-current borrowings 13 973 8 673 Current borrowings 1 381 5 323 Cash and cash equivalents 11 162 21 265

At June 30, 2024, Fermentalg had gross cash of €21.3 million, up €10.1 million in 6 months, and shareholders' equity of €39.1 million.

This significant increase in cash flow was made possible by the success of the capital increase for a net amount of €11.8 million carried out in June 2024, which saw Huvepharma acquire a stake and Bpifrance confirm its financial support for the Company, and by inventory reduction efforts (€4.9 million) at the start of the year. These flows offset the company's current expenses (cash flow of €3.3 million) and R&D investments (€0.4 million).

Gross financial debt, amounting to €14.0 million at the end of June 2024, fell by €1.5 million during the half-year. It is mainly made up of repayable advances (5.8 M€), the convertible bond held by the Givaudan group (3.7 M€) and the balance of the bonds issued in March 2023 (3.2 M€), over 60% of which have already been converted.

At present, the Company considers that its liquidity horizon extends beyond the next 12 months.

Next publication: sales for the 3ème quarter 2024,

October 3, 2024 (after market close)

About Fermentalg

An expert in the research and bioindustrial exploitation of microalgae, Fermentalg aims to offer sustainable solutions and innovative products that contribute to the development of healthy, natural and high-performance products . Our business: the development, production and marketing of sustainable solutions and active ingredients derived from microalgae, for nutrition, health and the environment. Nutritional lipids, alternative proteins, natural food colorings and innovative environmental solutions make up our company's current and future offering. Fermentalg shares are listed on Euronext Growth Paris (FR0011271600 - ALGAE) and are PEA-PME eligible. It has received an Exemplary rating (90/100) from EthiFinance ESG Ratings, a rating agency specializing in the ESG performance of SMEs listed on European markets, in favor of Socially Responsible Investment (SRI).

For further information: www.fermentalg.com

Appendices

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(in thousands of euros) 30/06/2024 31/12/2023 30/06/2023 Sales figures 6 319 4 058 2 340 Other business-related products 813 1 063 538 Cost of sales -5 247 -3 522 -1 860 Research and development costs -2 099 -4 414 -1 998 Operating expenses excluding R&D -4 145 -8 091 -3 762 Other current operating income and expenses 0 0 0 Operating income before share-based payments and non-current items -4 360 -10 907 -4 742 Personnel expenses related to share-based payments -40 -167 -76 Other non-recurring operating income and expenses 49 -734 225 Operating income after share-based payments and non-current items -4 351 -11 808 -4 594 Income from cash and cash equivalents 86 294 113 Gross cost of debt -208 -482 -216 Cost of net financial debt -122 -188 -103 Other financial income and expense -774 -1 277 -686 Net tax expense 0 0 0 Share in net income of associates -415 -875 -289 Net income -5 662 -14 148 -5 673 Minority interests 0 0 0 NET INCOME, GROUP SHARE -5 662 -14 148 -5 673 Other comprehensive income (actuarial gains and losses on pension obligations, not recyclable in the income statement) 0 52 0 OVERALL NET INCOME -5 662 -14 096 -5 673 Minority interests 0 0 0 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE PARENT -5 662 -14 096 -5 673 Earnings per share (in €) -0,10 -0,32 -0,13 Diluted earnings per share (in €) -0,10 -0,32 -0,13

BALANCE SHEET

(in thousands of euros) 30/06/2024 31/12/2023 30/06/2023 ASSETS Intangible assets 14 995 14 989 14 660 Property, plant and equipment 10 195 10 815 11 998 Investments in associates 2 702 3 117 3 702 Financial and other non-current assets 48 54 283 Deferred tax assets 0 0 0 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 27 940 28 975 30 644 Stocks 1 934 6 806 8 358 Trade receivables and other assets related to customer contracts 2 040 1 078 1 292 Other receivables 3 245 2 223 3 127 Corporate income tax receivables 0 0 0 Cash and cash equivalents 21 265 11 162 15 399 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 28 484 21 269 28 176 TOTAL ASSETS 56 425 50 244 58 820 LIABILITIES Capital 3 515 2 052 1 714 Bonus 38 360 37 810 36 203 Reserves and RAN 2 838 5 080 4 673 Total net income -5 662 -14 096 -5 672 Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent 39 050 30 846 36 918 Minority interests 0 0 0 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 39 050 30 846 36 918 Non-current borrowings 8 673 13 973 15 858 Retirement commitments 321 282 298 Other non-current liabilities 623 681 479 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 0 0 0 Current borrowings 5 323 1 381 1 430 Provisions for current risks 0 176 10 Trade payables 891 1 436 2 204 Corporate income tax liabilities 0 0 0 Other current liabilities 1 544 1 469 1 623 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 7 758 4 462 5 267 TOTAL LIABILITIES 56 425 50 244 58 820

CASH FLOW

(in thousands of euros) 30/06/2024 31/12/2023 30/06/2023 Total net income -5 662 -14 148 -5 673 Depreciation, amortization and provisions (excluding current assets) 1 183 3 155 1 139 Share-based payment expense 40 167 88 Share of profit of associates 415 875 289 Capital gains/losses on disposals -48 2 0 Share of subsidies in income -58 -237 -58 Change in fair value of OCAs 640 1 049 388 Cash flow -3 490 -9 138 -3 826 Gross cost of debt 208 482 216 Income tax expense 0 0 0 Cash flow before cost of debt

and tax -3 282 -8 655 -3 610 Change in inventories 4 872 -395 -1 947 Change in trade receivables (trade receivables, other assets and liabilities related to customer contracts) -962 266 52 Change in trade payables and related accounts -585 -93 678 Change in other current assets and liabilities (a) -1 033 215 -850 Change in operating working capital requirement 2 292 -7 -2 067 NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES -990 -8 662 -5 677 Production of fixed assets (capitalized R&D) -427 -1 952 -1 302 Share of grants and CIR related to capitalized development projects 132 461 615 Acquisitions of other tangible and intangible assets -383 -472 -298 Investments in or acquisition of associates (MEQ) 0 0 0 Change in payables on fixed assets 109 -63 -65 Change in other non-current assets and liabilities 6 247 17 Disposals of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 18 15 0 Disposal of financial assets 0 0 0 NET CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES -545 -1 765 -1 032 Capital increase linked to the parent company 11 802 73 -12 Acquisitions and disposals of treasury shares -6 -22 -3 New borrowings and other financial liabilities 168 6 412 6 412 Repayment of borrowings and other financial liabilities -315 -750 -175 Change in current accounts 0 0 0 Interest paid on borrowings -10 -26 -14 NET CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES 11 638 5 686 6 208 Change in cash and cash equivalents 10 103 -4 741 -502 Opening cash position 11 162 15 902 15 902 Closing cash position 21 265 11 162 15 400 (a): of which change in Research Tax Credit (CIR): -684 365 0

[1] The auditors' limited review procedures on these financial statements have been performed. The interim financial report will be published no later than September 30, 2024.

------------------------

