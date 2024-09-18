KR1 Plc - Result of Extraordinary General Meeting and Class Meetings

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 18

Wednesday, 18 September 2024

KR1 plc

("KR1" or the "Company")

Result of Extraordinary General Meeting and Class Meetings

KR1 plc (KR1:ASE), a leading digital asset investment company, is pleased to announce that all the resolutions were duly passed at the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company and the respective Class Meetings of the Deferred C Shareholders and Deferred D Shareholders held today.

The Company will redeem the Deferred Shares in due course, at a total cost to the Company of £2.

Words and expressions defined in the Circular to shareholders issued on 17 July 2024 have the same meaning in this announcement.

For further information please contact:

KR1 plc

George McDonaugh

Keld van Schreven Phone: +44 (0)1624 630 630 Email: investors@KR1.io Peterhouse Capital Limited (Aquis Corporate Adviser)

Mark Anwyl Phone: +44 (0)20 7469 0930 Email: info@peterhousecap.com SEC Newgate (Financial Communications)

Bob Huxford

Ian Silvera

Atif Nawaz Phone: +44 (0)20 3757 6882 Email: KR1@secnewgate.co.uk

About KR1 plc

KR1 plc is a leading digital asset investment company supporting early-stage decentralised and open source blockchain projects. Founded in 2016 and publicly traded in London on the Aquis Growth Market (KR1:ASE), KR1 has one of the longest and most successful track records of investment in the digital assets space by investing in decentralised platforms and protocols that are emerging to form new financial and internet infrastructures.