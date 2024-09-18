Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 18.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Gold erreicht in diesem Jahr 33 Mal ein neues Rekordhoch, aber diese Minenaktie ist die eigentliche Geschichte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 915268 | ISIN: FR0000063737 | Ticker-Symbol: BAQ
Frankfurt
18.09.24
08:17 Uhr
39,200 Euro
+0,350
+0,90 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AUBAY SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AUBAY SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
39,15040,90018:42
Actusnews Wire
18.09.2024 18:23 Uhr
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AUBAY: 2024 Half-Yearly Results: Half-year operating margin from ordinary activities: 8.1% - Net income attributable to owners of the parent remained stable: EUR 16.9 million - Net cash flow generated by operating activities: up EUR 21 million

In € thousandsH1 2024H1 2023Change
Revenue272,265274,775-0.9%
Operating profit from ordinary activities22,13924,485-9.6%
As a % of revenue8.1%8.9%
Cost of performance shares(551)(690)
Other operating income and expenses(757)(1,059)
Operating profit20,83122,736-8.4%
Financial income1,738340
Tax (expense)/income(5,694)(6,090)
Net income from consolidated companies16,87516,986-0.7%
As a % of revenue6.2%6.2%
Net income attributable to owners of the parent16,87516,986
Earnings per share1.30 1.28
Headcount7,5517,841-3.7%
Net cash flow generated by operating activities20,97213,056+60.6%
Net cash95,94883,519+14.9%

Aubay's Board of Directors, which met on September 18, 2024 under Chairman Christian Aubert, approved the consolidated financial statements for the first six months of 2024. The financial statements have been reviewed by the company's Statutory Auditors who will shortly issue their reports.

Aubay proved very resilient in the first half of 2024, with revenue and net income virtually stable compared with the same period of the previous year.

Half-year operating margin from ordinary activities of 8.1%

In a sluggish market environment, Aubay has been able to rely on the resilience of its operating profit, thanks to the good management of all its key performance indicators. Although slightly down by 80 basis points compared with the first half of 2023 (8.1% vs. 8.9%), the operating margin from ordinary activities remains solid, especially as it was mainly impacted by an unfavorable calendar effect. This decline should be offset in the second half by a more favorable seasonal effect.

Operating profit of €20.8 million

Operating profit was down 8.4%, after taking into account the cost of performance shares for €0.6 million and a net expense of €0.8 million under "Other operating income and expenses", primarily comprising restructuring expenses.

Net income rose sharply to €1.7 million from €0.3 million in 2023, thanks to higher interest received and the capital gain on Micropole shares.

Net income attributable to owners of the parent remained stable (6.2% of net margin)

Net income attributable to owners of the parent was stable at €16.9 million, compared with €17.0 million in the first half of 2023. The tax expense of €5.7 million resulted in an average tax rate of 25% compared with 26% for the same period of the previous year.

Net cash (excluding rental liabilities) up sharply at €95.9 million, after dividend payment

Cash flow stood at €26.8 million or 9.8% of revenue, compared with €28.1 million in 2023. The change in WCR amounted to a negative €1.6 million compared to a negative €6.6 million for the same period of the previous year.

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to €21.0 million, a sharp increase compared to first half 2023 (€13.1 million).

After taking the 2023 €9.1 million dividend payout in May into account, and the €4.8 million purchases of treasury shares for cancellation, net cash stood at €95.9 million at June 30, 2024, and should continue to increase during the second half of the year.

Proposed interim dividend of €0.50

In light of the good level of net income and the Group's excellent financial position, the Board of Directors has decided to pay an interim dividend of €0.50 per share in respect of 2024. The interim dividend remains unchanged from 2023 and will be paid on November 8, 2024.

Outlook for 2024

Market trends over the summer show no particular improvement or deterioration in the conditions observed since the start of the year. Customers are still showing restraint and caution in their investments, given the uncertain macroeconomic context. Business outlook for the second half of 2024 is unchanged.

Aubay remains focused on maintaining profitability and cash generation.

In light of this, Aubay confirms its annual targets, which are:

  • organic growth of between 0% and 3%, i.e., annual revenue of between €534 million and €550 million;
  • operating margin from ordinary activities between 8.5% and 9.5%.

Aubay will publish its 2024 third-quarter revenue on Wednesday October 23, 2024 after the close of trading.

Glossary

Organic revenue growth: This refers to growth calculated for a constant scope of activity for a given period, excluding revenues from companies that were acquired or sold during the period. As Aubay conducts most of its business in the euro zone, any impact from changes in exchange rates is minimal.

2024
Organic growth-0.9%
Impact of changes in scope0
Growth as reported-0.9%

Operating profit from ordinary activities: this indicator corresponds to operating profit before the cost of free shares and other income and expenses that are unusual, abnormal or infrequent and that are booked separately in order to facilitate understanding of an entity's recurring operating performance.

Operating margin from ordinary activities: this indicator, which is expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of operating income from ordinary activities to revenue.

Net debt or net cash (excluding rental liabilities): this indicator represents the difference between an entity's cash and debt. If the result is negative, it is referred to as net debt. If it is positive, it is referred to as net cash.

About Aubay

Aubay is a digital services company working alongside some of the biggest names in the Banking, Finance, Insurance, Manufacturing, Energy, Transport and Telecoms sectors. With 7,551 employees in seven countries (France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy, Spain, Portugal and the United Kingdom) at June 30, 2024, Aubay generated revenue of €534.1 million in 2023.


Euronext, Compartment: B - ISIN FR0000063737-AUB - Reuters AUBT.PA - Bloomberg AUB:FP

Contacts

Amaury Dugast - Actus Finance - Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74 - E-mail: adugast@actus.fr

David Fuks - Co-Chief Operating Officer - Finance Department - Tel.: +33 (0)1 46 10 67 67 - E-mail: dfuks@aubay.com

APPENDICES

Statement of financial position as of June 30, 202 4
ASSETS (in € thousands)June 30, 2024Dec. 31, 2023
Goodwill131,305131,305
Intangible assets1,160884
Property, plant & equipment4,1614,283
Right of use relating to leases18,46119,829
Equity-accounted investees--
Other financial assets2,2862,181
Deferred tax assets3,5733,929
Other non-current assets1,3271,530
NON-CURRENT ASSETS162,273163,941
Inventories and work in progress681736
Assets on contracts36,02234,932
Trade receivables124,220121,914
Other receivables and accruals40,26341,139
Marketable securities32,63142,330
Cash at bank and in hand64,94752,566
CURRENT ASSETS298,764293,617
TOTAL ASSETS461,037457,558
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES (in € thousands)June 30, 2024Dec. 31, 2023
Capital6,5326,532
Additional paid-in capital and consolidated reserves241807221,411
Net income attributable to owners of the parent16,87533,408
Shareholders' equity attributable to the Group265,214261,351
Minority interests 0
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY265,214261,351
Borrowings and financial liabilities: non-current portion8101,078
Rental liabilities due in more than 1 year14,43215,439
Deferred tax liabilities11
Provisions for contingencies and expenses7,2948,896
Other non-current liabilities628358
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES23,16525,772
Borrowings and financial liabilities: current portion820824
Rental liabilities due within 1 year4,8365,084
Trade and other payables36,52836,917
Contract liabilities16,68520,595
Other current liabilities113,789107,015
CURRENT LIABILITIES172,658170,435
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES461,037457,558

Consolidated income statement for first-half 2024

(in € thousands)First-half 2024%First-half 2023%
Revenue272,265 274,775100%
Other operating income99 235
Purchases used in production and external charges(68,167) (67,171)
Staff costs(175,877) (177,525)
Taxes other than on income(2,221) (2,233)
Amortization, depreciation and provisions(3,664) (3,783)
Change in inventories of work in progress and finished goods
Other operating income and expenses(296) 187
Operating profit from ordinary activities22,1398.1%24,4858.9%
Expenses linked to restricted share units and similar awards(551) (690)
Current operating profit21,5887.9%23,7958.7%
Other operating income and expenses(757) (1,059)
Operating profit20,8317.7%22,7368.3%
Income from cash and cash equivalents
Net borrowing costs(397) (327)
Other financial income and expenses2,135 667
Financial income1,738 340
Income tax expense(5,694)25%(6,090)26%
Income from equity-accounted investees
Net income before results of discontinued operations or assets held for sale16,875 16,986
Net income after tax of discontinued operations or assets held for sale
Net income16,8756.2%16,9866.2%
Attributable to owners of the parent16,875 16,986
Minority interests0 0
Basic weighted average number of shares12,966,382 13,289,283
Earnings per share1.30 1.28
Diluted weighted average number of shares13,042,882 13,366,283
Diluted earnings per share1.29 1.27

Cash flow statement for first-half 2024
(in € thousands)First-half 2024First-half 2023
Consolidated net income (including non-controlling interests)16,87516,986
Income from equity-accounted investees
Net depreciation, amortization and provisions and right of use relating to leases3,2583,957
Non-cash expenses and income relating to share-based payments551690
Other non-cash items
Dividend income(31)(58)
Gains and losses on disposals of fixed assets72147
Cash flow after net interest expense and tax20,72521,722
Net borrowing costs397327
Tax expense (including deferred taxes)5,6946,090
Cash flow before net interest expense and tax (A)26,81628,139
Income tax payments (B)(4,337)(8,479)
Change in WCR ©(1,507)(6,604)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (D) = (A+B+C)20,97213,056
Outflows for the acquisition of tangible and intangible fixed assets(1,020)(773)
Inflows from the disposal of tangible and intangible fixed assets2
Outflows for the acquisition of financial assets (5)
Inflows from the disposal of financial assets
Change in loans and advances granted(102)(36)
Disbursements (cash) related to business combinations, net of cash and cash equivalents
Dividends received3158
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (E)(1,089)(756)
Proceeds from capital increases
Amounts received upon the exercise of stock options
Purchases of treasury shares for cancellation(4,811)
Purchases of and proceeds from the sale of treasury shares
Dividends paid in the period:
- Net dividends paid to parent company shareholders(9,130)(9,304)
- Dividends paid to the non-controlling shareholders of consolidated companies
Inflows from new borrowings
Repayment of loan debt(268)(279)
Repayment of rental liabilities(2,625)(2,602)
Net interest payments(397)(327)
Purchase of non-controlling minority interests
Other financial cash flows
Net cash provided by (used in) financial activities (F)(17,231)(12,512)
Effects of changes in foreign exchange rates (G)3427
Change in net cash (D+E+F+G)2,686(185)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period94,86785,839
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period97,55385,654
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mWhuZ5lnk5eVlZpqk8pql5JsmGuWyGfFl2qZyWVqmJfKnWljnJqUl8eVZnFonGpm
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-87750-aubay-resultats-s12024_eng.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2024 Actusnews Wire
Drei potenzielle Vervielfacher aus Osteuropa

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport nehmen wir Sie mit auf eine Reise durch die dynamischen und oft unterbewerteten Aktienmärkte Osteuropas. Die Region erlebt ein beeindruckendes Wirtschaftswachstum, das weit über den Erwartungen vieler Analysten liegt. Während westliche Märkte gesättigt erscheinen, bieten osteuropäische Unternehmen einzigartige Investitionsmöglichkeiten zu attraktiven Bewertungen.

Profitieren Sie vom Wachstum Osteuropas!

In dieser Ausgabe stellen wir Ihnen drei Top-Aktien vor, die nicht nur durch solide Fundamentaldaten glänzen, sondern auch durch ein enormes Wachstumspotenzial in den kommenden Jahren. Erfahren Sie, warum diese Favoriten bereit sind, die Märkte zu erobern und wie Sie als Investor von dieser Entwicklung profitieren können.

Verpassen Sie nicht die Chance, Teil dieser aufstrebenden Wirtschaft zu sein. Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, bei welchen unentdeckten Perlen noch enormes Potenzial schlummert.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.