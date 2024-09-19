Regulatory News:

IMPLANET (Euronext Growth: ALIMP, FR0013470168, eligible for PEA-PME), a medical technology company specializing in implants for orthopedic surgery and the distribution of advanced medical equipment, will share booth #2412 alongside fellow innovator 8i Robotics, pioneering the development of a multi-arm robot system for use in spine and orthopedic surgery, at the NASS meeting to be held from September 25 to 27 in Chicago. Implanet will be featuring its full range of spinal implants and Olea, its ultrasonic osteotome technology.

"We're extremely excited to introduce the surgeon community at NASS to Olea as well as the complete Implanet portfolio while sharing the booth with our friends and colleagues at 8i Robotics," said Max Painter, Vice President and General Manager of Implanet America. "It's rewarding to be able to have two innovative companies sharing groundbreaking technology side by side, and an honor to be collaborating with Dr. Victor Yang and his team. It will be extremely gratifying to present our game-changing surgical solutions to our surgeon partners in Chicago

Implanet's Olea ultrasonic scalpel technology enables surgeons to perform safer and more controlled bone removal while sparing soft tissue and neural structures. The device's longitudinal non-rotating micro-vibration frequency enables efficient and precise cutting while significantly reducing harmful noise pollution found in competitive systems.

Olea's blade is cooled by a built-in irrigation system. This versatile and easy-to-use device is low noise and emits low heat in the robust titanium handpiece. A full range of lengths is available to suit various applications in addition to spine surgery. The device is designed to also be used for effective, precise cutting, drilling and grinding in neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, joint surgery and endoscopic surgery, in addition to spine procedures.

In the innovations-themed exhibit booth, 8i Robotics will demonstrate a first-of-its-kind multi-arm surgical robot technology. The system builds on the latest state-of-the-art developments in robotics, surgical navigation, and optical imaging technologies to offer a modular platform for precision surgery.

Upcoming financial event:

2024 third-quarter revenue on October 8, 2024, after market close

About 8i Robotics

8i Robotics is redefining the future of spine and orthopedic surgery by combining cutting-edge multi-arm humanoid robotics with state-of-the-art technologies such as light-weight medical-grade robots, electromagnetic navigation, and optical imaging. Our flagship product, Optimus, epitomizes a revolutionary leap in surgical precision, safety, and efficacy. Based on a modular platform, Optimus enables the user to configure the system to select only the features that are most applicable to their practice. Optimus has demonstrated superior clinical outcomes in pre-clinical trials, setting new standards for spine surgery. Regulatory submissions pending and device currently not available for sale in Canada or the United States of America.

About IMPLANET

Founded in 2007, IMPLANET is a medical technology company that manufactures high-quality implants for orthopedic surgery and distributing medical technology equipment. Its activity revolves around a comprehensive innovative solution for improving the treatment of spinal pathologies (JAZZ®) complemented by the product range offered by Orthopaedic Spine Development (OSD), acquired in May 2021 (thoraco-lumbar screws, cages and cervical plates). Implanet's tried-and-tested orthopedic platform is based on the traceability of its products. Protected by four families of international patents, JAZZ® has obtained 510(k) regulatory clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States, the CE mark in Europe and ANVISA approval in Brazil. In 2022, IMPLANET entered into a commercial, technological and financial partnership with SANYOU MEDICAL, China's second largest medical device manufacturer. IMPLANET employs 43 staff and recorded a consolidated revenue of €7.4 million in 2023. Based near Bordeaux in France, IMPLANET opened a US subsidiary in Boston in 2013. IMPLANET is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris.

For further information, please visit www.Implanet.com.

1 NASS: North America Spine Society

