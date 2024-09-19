Anzeige
Donnerstag, 19.09.2024

WKN: 938914 | ISIN: NL0000235190 | Ticker-Symbol: AIR
Xetra
19.09.24
17:35 Uhr
133,40 Euro
+4,76
+3,70 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
DAX
Prime Standard
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
Dow Jones News
19.09.2024 18:25 Uhr
PILOT 28: FIGEAC AÉRO secures 3 new wins on the A320 airframe for 65 million euros

DJ PILOT 28: FIGEAC AÉRO secures 3 new wins on the A320 airframe for 65 million euros 

FIGEAC AÉRO 
PILOT 28: FIGEAC AÉRO secures 3 new wins on the A320 airframe for 65 million euros 
19-Sep-2024 / 17:52 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
PILOT 28: Figeac aÉro secures 3 new wins on the A320 airframe for 65 million euros 
 
 
FIGEAC AÉRO (FR0011665280 - FGA:FP), a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, today announces that it has 
signed three new agreements with Airbus and another top-tier customer for a total amount of EUR65 million. These 
contracts aim to further support increases in the A320 family production rates. 
 
 
FIGEAC AÉRO's Expertise at the heart of the deals 
Two of the agreements are signed with Airbus. They cover a wide array of structural titanium parts, included in work 
packages destined to be fitted in the engine pylons of the A320 family aircraft. The third consists mainly of large 
dimension aluminium parts for the same aircraft. All will heavily leverage FIGEAC AéRO's expertise in hard metal and 
light alloys machining, which were developed early in the Group's history. This extensive know-how is notably 
concentrated at the historical facilities in Figeac, France, where the majority of parts related to these contracts 
will be manufactured. 
The awarded parts result from a combination of capacity offloading, first-time outsourcing and a change of supplier. 
With these new wins, FIGEAC AéRO greatly reinforces its strategic position in the production of the A320 airframe. 
 
 
new business to support increases in the A320 production rate 
With a projected rate of 75 aircraft per month by the year 2027 (vs an average of close to 48 deliveries per month in 
2023), Airbus is engaged in the process of reinforcing supply chain capabilities for its flagship aircraft. Despite 
post-COVID challenges impacting the industrial ecosystem, FIGEAC AéRO has managed to get industrial performance back to 
quasi-normative levels. In parallel, the ambitious investment policy pursued by the Group in the last decade has 
enabled it to offer production capacity that is immediately available. These two elements are key assets in supporting 
the production ramp-up. 
These three new agreements are therefore a perfect illustration of the growth opportunities afforded to performing 
partners, in the current strive for higher production rates. 
With a duration of five years, the contracts carry a total estimated value of EUR65 million and should generate annual 
revenue of approximately EUR12.5 million at cruising speed. First deliveries are expected to start during the fourth 
quarter of the current financial year, but most starts of serial production will take place during the first quarter of 
financial year 2025/26. 
 
 
 
 
Major progress towards the pilot 28 new business objective 
With these three new wins, FIGEAC AéRO makes yet another major step forward, towards its new business objective of 
between EUR80 to EUR100 million annual revenue by financial year 2027/28. As of today, about a third of this objective has 
now been secured, just 9 months into the PILOT 28 four-year plan. 
 
Upcoming events 
   -- 27 September 2024: Annual General Meeting 2024 
   -- 19 November 2024: revenue for the 2nd quarter of FY 2024/25 (après bourse) 
 
 
About Figeac Aéro 
The FIGEAC AÉRO Group, a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, specialises in producing light alloy and 
hard metal structural parts, engine parts, landing gear and sub-assemblies. FIGEAC AÉRO is a global group operating in 
France, the USA, Morocco, Mexico, Romania and Tunisia. The Group generated annual revenue of EUR397.2 million in the year 
to 31 March 2024. 
 
FIGEAC AÉRO                         ACTUS finance & communication 
 
Jean-Claude Maillard                    Corinne Puissant 
Chief Executive Officer 
Tel.: +33 (0)5 65 34 52 52                 Analyst/Investor Relations 
                              Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 77 / cpuissant@actus.fr 
 
                              Manon Clairet 
Simon Derbanne 
                              Press Relations 
Head of Investor and Institutional Relations 
                              Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73 / mclairet@actus.fr 
Tel.: +33 (0)5 81 24 63 91 / simon.derbanne@figeac-aero.com

Glossary 

Term /    Definition 
indicator 
 
Current    Current operating income (loss) adjusted for net depreciation, amortisation and provisions before the 
EBITDA    breakdown of R&D expenses capitalised by the Group by type 
       Sum of orders received and to be received extrapolated over a 10-year period for each contract and 
Backlog    request for proposals won, based on build rates announced and then projected and a EUR/USD exchange rate 
       of 1.12 
Organic    At constant scope and exchange rates 
DIO      (Days of Inventory Outstanding) Average number of days of revenue for which an item of inventory is held 
Net debt   Debt, net of cash, excluding non-interest bearing debt 
Debt leverage Ratio of net debt excluding non-interest-bearing debt to current EBITDA 
Capex     Investments in fixed assets 
ORNANE    Bonds redeemable into cash and/or new and/or existing shares 
Free     Net cash-flow from operating activities before cost of financial debt and taxes, minus net cash-flow from 
cash-flow   investing activities 
Net free   Net cash-flow from operating activities after cost of financial debt and taxes, minus net cash-flow from 
cash-flow   investing activities

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: PILOT 28: FIGEAC AÉRO secures 3 new wins on the A320 airframe for 65 million euros 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     FIGEAC AÉRO 
         ZI de l'Aiguille 
         46100 FIGEAC 
         France 
E-mail:     actionnaires@figeac-aero.com 
Internet:    www.figeac-aero.com 
ISIN:      FR0011665280 
Euronext Ticker: FGA 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1991883 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1991883 19-Sep-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1991883&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 19, 2024 11:53 ET (15:53 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
