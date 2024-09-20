Elektros, Inc.: Elektros Begins Lithium Aggregate Shipments from Sierra Leona Site

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2024 / Elektros (OTC PINK:ELEK) ("Elektros" or "the Company"), a leading innovator in electric mobility, announced it has begun initial shipment of raw aggregate from its Sierra Leone Lithium mining site.

Elektros has achieved a significant milestone in its operational progress, initiating the shipment of initial truckloads of unprocessed lithium aggregate from its Southern Sierra site to the city of Bo. This development marks a crucial step in the company's strategic plan, as the material is destined for eventual overseas shipment to the United States for further processing.

The commencement of these shipments underscores Elektros' strong operational momentum and successful navigation of regulatory requirements. The company has filed for licenses and permits, demonstrating its unwavering commitment to regulatory compliance and sustainable mining practices.

In parallel with these shipping activities, Elektros continues to make progress in site preparation at its Southern Sierra Leone Lithium mine location for increased production capacity in the near future. The company has also established comprehensive shipping and transportation logistics to ensure the efficient movement of lithium aggregate from mine to market.

These developments collectively position Elektros to capitalize on the growing demand for lithium, a key component in the rapidly expanding electric vehicle and energy storage markets.



About Elektros, Inc.

Elektros (OTC PINK:ELEK) is a vertically integrated sustainable energy company focused on lithium mining, electric vehicle charging, solar energy storage, and power supply for AI data centers. We are at the forefront of the clean energy transition, driving innovation in mobility and energy technologies to combat the global climate crisis and deliver transformative user experiences. www.elektros.energy

