Spark Energy Minerals - das beste Lithium-Investment aller Zeiten?!


ACCESSWIRE
20.09.2024 14:26 Uhr
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ronn Inc. Reports Exclusive Use of Patented Low-Pressure Hydrogen Storage

FOR USE IN LOGISTIC TRUCKS AND PASSENGER VEHICLES

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2024 / Sept 20 , 2024, Scottsdale, AZ, RONN Inc (OTC PINK:RONN) announced that the Company has officially forged a new expanded agreement with Hydrogen Energy Systems Inc., allowing RONN exclusivity on their patented low-pressure hydrogen storage solutions, known as "Hydra-Paks as they related to RONN's logistic trucks or passenger vehicles in the future.

The successful implementation of this technology into a pilot project is expected to cause RONN's HFC Mid-Mile Logistic vehicles to have an even more extended range, commercial competitiveness, and improved safety.

As previously mentioned, we are committed to providing the best and latest technologies available to us and, at our shareholders' request, making information readily available. U.S. 8,628,609, B2 Granted Jan 14, 2014

The Hydrogen Horizons Hydra-Pak Benefits:

Hydrogen can be safely stored at low pressures in a unique and patented porous metal hydride (PMH) material held in patented hydrogen containment vessels.

Hydrogen Horizons has resolved the perceived problems with metal hydrides:

Preventing compaction of the Metal Hydride.

Unparalleled thermal transfer throughout the hydride materials and storage vessels.

The patented PMH metal hydride can accomplish around 60,000 reverse hydrogen cycles.

The Hydra-Pak can store at least 4X more hydrogen at low pressure than can be compressed into a cylinder or tank at very high pressures.

The Hydra-Pak delivers the hydrogen purity at 99.9999%.

The Hydra-Pak is non-explosive and has no hydrogen leakage.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the success of RONN, Inc. initiatives in the hydrogen tax credit market. RONN, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact Information
John Morgan
IR
jmorgan@ronnmotorgroup.com

SOURCE: Ronn inc



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
