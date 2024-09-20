

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Astellas Pharma Inc. (ALPMY) announced on Friday that the European Commission has given approval for VYLOY, which is also known as zolbetuximab, to be used along with chemotherapy as a first-line treatment for adult patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-negative gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma.



The company stated that Zolbetuximab is the first therapy authorized in the European Union to specifically target claudin 18.2, a biomarker found in 38% of patients with advanced gastric cancer.



This approval stems from phase 3 clinical trials, which demonstrated that zolbetuximab treatment significantly improved progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS) when compared to standard chemotherapy options.



