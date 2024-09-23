Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 23.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Die FED senkt die Zinsen, Gold explodiert: Die eine Aktie, die sie alle überstrahlen könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Stuttgart
23.09.24
08:11 Uhr
4,820 Euro
-0,180
-3,60 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
23.09.2024 08:31 Uhr
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
23-Sep-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 20 September 2024 Numis Securities Limited 
(trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the 
Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 26 
July 2024. 
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            60,000 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            415.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            413.50p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            414.9711p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 2,492,329 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 186,554,121.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 20/09/2024

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 60,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 414.9711

Individual transactions 

Transaction 
Number of ordinary shares     price      Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased                     Time)            number           venue 
                 (pence per 
                 share) 
3766               415.00      12:28:15          00071473781TRLO0      XLON 
791                415.00      12:28:15          00071473782TRLO0      XLON 
4200               415.00      12:28:15          00071473783TRLO0      XLON 
1214               415.00      12:28:15          00071473784TRLO0      XLON 
1800               415.00      12:28:15          00071473785TRLO0      XLON 
1192               415.00      12:28:15          00071473786TRLO0      XLON 
18                415.00      12:28:15          00071473787TRLO0      XLON 
1240               415.00      12:28:15          00071473788TRLO0      XLON 
1265               415.00      12:28:15          00071473789TRLO0      XLON 
5213               415.00      12:28:15          00071473790TRLO0      XLON 
759                415.00      12:28:15          00071473791TRLO0      XLON 
271                415.00      12:28:15          00071473792TRLO0      XLON 
1220               415.00      12:28:15          00071473794TRLO0      XLON 
1084               415.00      12:28:15          00071473795TRLO0      XLON 
1141               415.00      12:28:15          00071473796TRLO0      XLON 
510                415.00      12:28:15          00071473797TRLO0      XLON 
147                415.00      12:28:15          00071473798TRLO0      XLON 
1188               415.00      14:20:06          00071476746TRLO0      XLON 
997                415.00      14:20:06          00071476747TRLO0      XLON 
275                415.00      14:20:06          00071476748TRLO0      XLON 
1190               415.00      14:20:06          00071476749TRLO0      XLON 
173                415.00      14:20:06          00071476750TRLO0      XLON 
159                415.00      14:37:15          00071477152TRLO0      XLON 
386                415.00      14:37:15          00071477153TRLO0      XLON 
948                415.00      14:37:15          00071477154TRLO0      XLON 
300                415.00      14:37:15          00071477155TRLO0      XLON 
1083               415.00      14:37:15          00071477156TRLO0      XLON 
364                415.00      14:41:00          00071477270TRLO0      XLON 
76                415.00      14:41:00          00071477271TRLO0      XLON 
1132               415.00      14:41:00          00071477272TRLO0      XLON 
1285               415.00      14:41:00          00071477273TRLO0      XLON 
1041               415.00      14:41:00          00071477274TRLO0      XLON 
1011               415.00      14:41:00          00071477275TRLO0      XLON 
1151               415.00      14:41:00          00071477276TRLO0      XLON 
1187               415.00      14:41:00          00071477277TRLO0      XLON 
600                415.00      15:01:12          00071478015TRLO0      XLON 
546                415.00      15:01:12          00071478016TRLO0      XLON 
233                415.00      15:01:12          00071478017TRLO0      XLON 
600                415.00      15:01:12          00071478018TRLO0      XLON 
300                415.00      15:01:12          00071478019TRLO0      XLON 
11                415.00      15:01:12          00071478020TRLO0      XLON 
272                415.00      15:01:12          00071478021TRLO0      XLON 
833                415.00      15:01:12          00071478022TRLO0      XLON 
119                415.00      15:49:45          00071479934TRLO0      XLON 
4                 415.00      15:54:11          00071480071TRLO0      XLON 
93                415.00      16:22:13          00071481175TRLO0      XLON 
490                415.00      16:22:32          00071481185TRLO0      XLON 
339                415.00      16:24:57          00071481284TRLO0      XLON 
1143               415.00      16:24:57          00071481285TRLO0      XLON 
1221               415.00      16:24:57          00071481286TRLO0      XLON 
62                415.00      16:24:57          00071481287TRLO0      XLON 
1174               415.00      16:24:57          00071481288TRLO0      XLON 
1125               415.00      16:24:57          00071481289TRLO0      XLON 
339                415.00      16:24:57          00071481290TRLO0      XLON 
1231               415.00      16:24:57          00071481291TRLO0      XLON 
790                415.00      16:24:57          00071481292TRLO0      XLON 
999                415.00      16:24:57          00071481293TRLO0      XLON 
51                415.00      16:24:57          00071481294TRLO0      XLON 
132                415.00      16:24:57          00071481295TRLO0      XLON 
1063               415.00      16:24:57          00071481296TRLO0      XLON 
40                415.00      16:24:57          00071481297TRLO0      XLON 
1010               415.00      16:24:57          00071481298TRLO0      XLON 
1037               415.00      16:24:57          00071481299TRLO0      XLON 
1176               415.00      16:24:57          00071481300TRLO0      XLON 
1286               415.00      16:24:57          00071481301TRLO0      XLON 
102                415.00      16:25:02          00071481306TRLO0      XLON 
400                415.00      16:25:02          00071481307TRLO0      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 23, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.