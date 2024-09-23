Elektros, Inc.: Elektros Launches First Lithium Shipments from Sierra Leone Mining Site

Elektros (OTC PINK:ELEK) ("Elektros" or "the Company"), a pioneering force in electric mobility, is proud to announce the commencement of initial shipments of raw lithium aggregate from its Sierra Leone mining site.

This significant operational milestone marks the first step in the Company's strategic supply chain for lithium, with initial truckloads of unprocessed lithium aggregate now en route from the Southern Sierra Leone site to the city of Bo. From there, the material will be shipped overseas to the United States for further processing, playing a crucial role in Elektros' ongoing efforts to meet the increasing demand for lithium in the electric vehicle and energy storage industries.

"This is a defining moment for Elektros, as we take the first tangible step toward establishing a reliable supply chain for lithium," said Elektros CEO, Shlomo Bleier. "The global demand for lithium continues to surge, and we are positioning ourselves to be a key player in this space. By delivering high-quality lithium to the U.S. market, we are furthering our mission to drive the electric mobility revolution while adhering to the highest standards of sustainability."

In tandem with the commencement of these shipments, Elektros has been diligently working to expand site preparation at its Southern Sierra Leone Lithium mine, setting the stage for increased production capacity in the coming months. The Company has also put in place robust logistics and transportation systems to ensure the smooth and efficient movement of lithium aggregate from the mine to global markets.

As part of its commitment to regulatory compliance and responsible mining, Elektros has successfully filed for all necessary licenses and permits, reflecting its dedication to sustainable practices throughout the mining and transportation processes.

With these latest developments, Elektros is well-positioned to meet the growing demand for lithium, a critical component in the fast-growing electric vehicle and energy storage sectors.

About Elektros, Inc.

Elektros (OTC PINK:ELEK) is a vertically integrated sustainable energy company focused on lithium mining, electric vehicle charging, solar energy storage, and power supply for AI data centers. We are at the forefront of the clean energy transition, driving innovation in mobility and energy technologies to combat the global climate crisis and deliver transformative user experiences. www.elektros.energy

