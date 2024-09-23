Anzeige
Montag, 23.09.2024
Die FED senkt die Zinsen, Gold explodiert: Die eine Aktie, die sie alle überstrahlen könnte
WKN: A3CRZG | ISIN: US2861761029
ACCESSWIRE
23.09.2024 13:38 Uhr
Elektros, Inc.: Elektros Launches First Lithium Shipments from Sierra Leone Mining Site

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2024 / Elektros (OTC PINK:ELEK) ("Elektros" or "the Company"), a pioneering force in electric mobility, is proud to announce the commencement of initial shipments of raw lithium aggregate from its Sierra Leone mining site.

This significant operational milestone marks the first step in the Company's strategic supply chain for lithium, with initial truckloads of unprocessed lithium aggregate now en route from the Southern Sierra Leone site to the city of Bo. From there, the material will be shipped overseas to the United States for further processing, playing a crucial role in Elektros' ongoing efforts to meet the increasing demand for lithium in the electric vehicle and energy storage industries.

"This is a defining moment for Elektros, as we take the first tangible step toward establishing a reliable supply chain for lithium," said Elektros CEO, Shlomo Bleier. "The global demand for lithium continues to surge, and we are positioning ourselves to be a key player in this space. By delivering high-quality lithium to the U.S. market, we are furthering our mission to drive the electric mobility revolution while adhering to the highest standards of sustainability."

In tandem with the commencement of these shipments, Elektros has been diligently working to expand site preparation at its Southern Sierra Leone Lithium mine, setting the stage for increased production capacity in the coming months. The Company has also put in place robust logistics and transportation systems to ensure the smooth and efficient movement of lithium aggregate from the mine to global markets.

As part of its commitment to regulatory compliance and responsible mining, Elektros has successfully filed for all necessary licenses and permits, reflecting its dedication to sustainable practices throughout the mining and transportation processes.

With these latest developments, Elektros is well-positioned to meet the growing demand for lithium, a critical component in the fast-growing electric vehicle and energy storage sectors.

About Elektros, Inc.

Elektros (OTC PINK:ELEK) is a vertically integrated sustainable energy company focused on lithium mining, electric vehicle charging, solar energy storage, and power supply for AI data centers. We are at the forefront of the clean energy transition, driving innovation in mobility and energy technologies to combat the global climate crisis and deliver transformative user experiences. www.elektros.energy

Follow of Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Elektrosenergy

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" that include information relating to future events and future financial and operating performance. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential," and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in demand for Elektros, Inc.'s products, the introduction of new products, the Company's ability to maintain customer and strategic business relationships, the impact of competitive products and pricing, growth in targeted markets, the adequacy of the Company's liquidity and financial strength to support its growth, and other information that may be detailed from time to time in Elektros Inc.'s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Examples of such forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding future sales, costs, and market acceptance of products as well as regulatory actions at the State or Federal level. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting Elektros Inc., please refer to the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. Elektros, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Elektros, Inc. IR and Media Inquiries
Email: ElektrosInc@gmail.com

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
