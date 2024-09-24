Legrand presents its 2030 ambitions

Regulatory News:

Legrand (Paris:LR) is hosting a Capital Markets Day in London on September 24, 2024, webcast live.

For the Group, this event is an opportunity to outline the pillars of its intensely value-creating strategic model and announce its ambitions for 2030.

I. Legrand strategic model pillars

Benoît Coquart (CEO), Franck Lemery (CFO) and Virginie Gatin (EVP CSR) will present Legrand's unique strategic positioning and assets, which have grown stronger despite the challenges posed by economic trends over the past 5 years.

Strong value creation over 5 years confirms the relevance of a business model built on growth, profitability, and CSR performance.

These results were accompanied by investments for the future that will allow Legrand to make the most of the next economic cycle and the underlying buoyant megatrends shaping its markets (digitalization, electrification, demographics, structural housing shortages…).

II. Paths to 2030 growth pillars

Group sales are now split between essential infrastructures products (54% of its 2023 revenue) and solutions that support the energy and digital transition (46% of the Group's 2023 revenue, including products for datacenters, energy transition, and digital lifestyles).

Presentations will detail trends, achievements, Legrand's unique offering, and Group priorities in each segment.

Each segment will include a close-up:

Brian DiBella, CEO of Legrand North Central America, with a presentation on datacenters on his perimeter,

Amélie Zegmout, CEO of Legrand Iberia, on challenges and concrete achievements in Spain and Portugal related to energy transition offerings,

Chris Dodd, CEO of Legrand Care, with a focus on Legrand's positioning and perspectives in assisted living and connected care, which are integral parts of Digital Lifestyles offerings,

an overview of essential infrastructure products, illustrated by Legrand's positioning in India.

Growth drivers common to each segment will also be addressed: innovation, eco-responsible products, customer experience, digital technology, pricing, and M&A.

III. 2030 ambitions

Legrand's 2030 ambitions illustrate the Group's strategy of further accelerating its profitable and responsible growth, with sales in 2030 in a range of €12-15 billion,

including sales growth excluding the impact of exchange rates of between +6% to +10% in CAGR, with +3% to +5% organic CAGR and +3% to +5% CAGR related to acquisitions,

including sales growth excluding the impact of exchange rates of between +6% to +10% in CAGR, with +3% to +5% organic CAGR and +3% to +5% CAGR related to acquisitions, Average adjusted operating margin of around 20% of revenue,

including +30 to +50 basis points of annual organic improvement and -30 to -50 basis points of annual dilution from acquisitions,

including +30 to +50 basis points of annual organic improvement and -30 to -50 basis points of annual dilution from acquisitions, Free cash flow generation of nearly €10 billion from 2025 to 2030,

with average free cash flow ranging between 13% and 15% of sales, an average Capex to sales ratio of 3% to 3.5%, and an average working capital requirement ratio of 10% of sales or less,

with average free cash flow ranging between 13% and 15% of sales, an average Capex to sales ratio of 3% to 3.5%, and an average working capital requirement ratio of 10% of sales or less, A capital allocation policy prioritizing acquisitions (at least 50% of average free cash flow) and an attractive dividend payment (with a distribution ratio of around 50%). Over the period, around €5 billion will thus be dedicated to the acquisition of companies to round out the Group's products and geographical range,

Achievement of 80% of total sales qualifying as eco-responsible sales, and a reduction in Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions in line with Legrand's Net Zero 2050 commitment.

A link to the webcast can be found on Legrand's website at Capital Markets Day 2024 Legrand (legrandgroup.com), where all presented documents will be available after the end of the event.

KEY FINANCIAL DATES:

2024 nine-month results: November 7, 2024

"Quiet period 1 " starts October 8, 2024

"Quiet period " starts October 8, 2024 2024 annual results: February 13, 2025

"Quiet period 1 " starts January 14, 2025

"Quiet period " starts January 14, 2025 General Meeting of Shareholders: May 27, 2025

ABOUT LEGRAND

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for residential, commercial, and datacenter markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide.

The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable.

Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing a strategy of profitable and responsible growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings that include products with enhanced value in use (energy and digital transition solutions: datacenters, digital lifestyles and energy transition offerings).

Legrand reported sales of €8.4 billion in 2023. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG and CAC SBT 1.5 indexes. (code ISIN FR0010307819).

https://www.legrandgroup.com

Disclaimer

This press release may contain forward-looking statements which are not historical data. Although Legrand considers these statements to be based on reasonable assumptions at the time of publication of this release, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied herein.

Details on risks are provided in the Legrand Universal Registration Document filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers (Financial Markets Authority, AMF), which is available on-line on the websites of both AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Legrand (www.legrandgroup.com).

No forward-looking statement contained in this press release is or should be construed as a promise or a guarantee of actual results, which are liable to differ significantly. Therefore, such statements should be used with caution, taking into account their inherent uncertainty.

Subject to applicable regulations, Legrand does not undertake to update these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of publication of this release.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy Legrand securities in any jurisdiction.

________________________________

1 Period of time when all communication is suspended in the run-up to the publication of results.

Readers are invited to verify authenticity of press releases by Legrand with the CertiDox app. Learn more at www.certidox.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240923086092/en/

Contacts:

INVESTOR RELATIONS FINANCIAL COMMUNICATION

Ronan MARC (Legrand) +33 1 49 72 53 53. ronan.marc@legrand.com

PRESS RELATIONS

Lucie DAUDIGNY (TBWA) +33 6 77 20 71 11. lucie.daudigny@tbwa-corporate.com