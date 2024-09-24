GameSquare Holdings, Inc.: Topgolf Comes To Fortnite

Players Can Now Tee Off in a Fully Playable Topgolf Universe, Complete with Minigames in Custom Cities - NOW LIVE

Zoned, a full-service marketing agency dedicated to bridging the gap between gaming and pop culture, and wholly owned subsidiary of GameSquare Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAME), ("GameSquare", or the "Company"), is excited to announce the recent launch of the Topgolf Universe on Fortnite's UEFN platform.

Topgolf is breaking new ground in virtual entertainment, launching an immersive experience on Fortnite's UEFN platform. For the first time ever, players can dive into a fully interactive version of the iconic Topgolf experience-teeing off, racing, and exploring-all within Fortnite's expansive universe. Topgolf and Fortnite have come together to represent the growing convergence of entertainment, sports, and gaming, redefining how brands can engage with their audience. Watch the trailer HERE and play NOW!

The Topgolf UEFN map is yet another example of the marketing potential found within Fortnite, providing players with a branded experience that blends real-world excitement with the creativity and interactivity of the metaverse.

"At Topgolf, we're always seeking for ways to connect people through play, and our collaboration with Fortnite is the perfect way to bring the fun of Topgolf to the virtual world," said Topgolf Chief Brand Officer Geoff Cottrill. "This map is designed to deliver the same excitement and energy you experience at one of our venues. We can't wait to see how players come together to enjoy the game in a whole new way!"

The expansive map features a Topgolf facility where players can engage in a series of minigames designed for replayability and immersive fun, including:

Swing Showdown - Where players embody the golf ball, taking on gravity and precision to hit the perfect shot.

Topgolf Speedway - A fast-paced racing challenge that brings the adrenaline of the racetrack to the Topgolf universe.

Golf Ball Ramp Jump Challenge & Whack-a-Ball - Challenges that push creative limits within the UEFN platform.

Topgolf World Tour - Hero mode that takes players through 4 iconic Topgolf locations around the world: Santa Monica, Bangkok, Dubai and Las Vegas. Players will take the form of a golf ball and move through a tabletop mini golf speedrun course. Challenging players' movement abilities, they must navigate golf-themed obstacles, which increasingly get more challenging as the tour continues.

To launch the new UEFN map, professional Fortnite players Bugha and Clix will livestream to their combined 13.3M+ Twitch subscribers, exploring the new arcade-style map and inviting players to join in to play. Additionally, Bugha, Clix and notable Fortnite creators Nate Hill and Kazify, will further promote the map on their social platforms offering an exclusive promotion where patrons can use code CLIX, BUGHA, NATEHILL or KAZ to earn $15 off gameplay at all U.S. Topgolf locations. Topgolf will also offer the World Tour minigame competition winner the chance to receive a Topgolf Black Card, which grants free Topgolf gameplay for life.

This announcement follows a series of strategic partnerships secured by Zoned, a full-service marketing agency under GameSquare Holdings that specializes in bridging the gap between gaming and pop culture. The combined partnership campaigns are expected to generate over $3 million in projected revenue for GameSquare - more details here.

"We've loved bringing Topgolf to life in Fortnite," says Carlos Tovar, President of ZONED. "What we've created is a memorable, engaging experience for gamers by merging traditional sports with the digital world - authentically bringing Topgolf into players' living rooms. At Zoned, we believe projects like this show the potential of immersive branded content and how it can deliver value for both brands and gamers alike."

For more information on how to play, please visit https://www.fortnite.com/@moonlightgsq/2933-6288-8371.

**This is not sponsored, endorsed, or administered by Epic Games, Inc.

